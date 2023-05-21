Imola 2005, the Alonso-Schumacher battle

Today the Formula 1 YouTube account made it possible to relive the emotions of the 2005 Imola Grand Prix for free. A race marked by the battle between Fernando Alonso and Michael Schumacher, a sort of generational transition between the old lion and the new advancing one. The Ferrari man clearly proved to be the fastest driver on the track and managed to make up for a very bad qualifying session (he finished in 13th position). With a monstrous overcuts Schumi grabbed the podium area after the first stop, then recovered 21 seconds in 16 laps at Jenson Button’s BAR and after the second pit stop he was in the exhaust pipes of the Renault that commanded the Grand Prix. Here, however, he found a sumptuous Alonso, who stopped him with a stoic and shrewd defense until the last meter of the race, with Schumacher who attempted a deadlock at the last chicane but had to surrender to what would later be crowned champion of the world that year.

The Formula 1 tweet

On a Saturday that should have given us qualifying at Imola, let’s retrace the emotions of the 2005 GP thanks also to the images provided by the Formula 1 social account.

Both Fernando Alonso and Michael Schumacher gave it all in the closing stages at Imola The full race replay of the 2005 San Marino Grand Prix is ​​available now on our YouTube channel — Formula 1 (@F1) May 20, 2023

Alonso’s words

“Imola 2005 was a special race in my career. It’s never the same when you’re fighting legends, and Michael was an amazing champion, while I was winning my first races in Formula 1: seeing the Ferrari in my mirrors was never a good sign“, commented Alonso. “In races like these there are two or three overtaking points, there you have to try to close the door a little and have good acceleration in the previous corner in order to create that distance that puts you a little safer up to the point braking, and then there’s a series of tight corners where it’s impossible to overtake: at that point you try to save the tire a bit and catch your breath, to concentrate again in view of the overtaking points“.

“Michael was much faster than us in the last part of the race, but Imola is so difficult to overtake that I was confident enough to keep first place. With 4-5 laps to go we had slow cars ahead: certainly there were the blue flags, but every lapping could be an opportunity for Michael, so I tried to keep a distance from the cars in front and not to lap them. In the slow corners I was really slow, Michael wouldn’t have passed me anyway, and then I pushed hard in the fast part. It worked well, it was an exciting win“.