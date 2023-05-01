Senna, the immortal memory

Each of us, at least those who are passionate about engines, have hardly forgotten where they were on that terrible spring Sunday 29 years ago when Ayrton’s Williams Renault number 2 Seine he crashed violently against the wall located on the outside of the Tamburello curve. Senna and the friend of a thousand raids Gerhard Berger already at the time of the common coexistence in McLaren made more than one inspection to understand if that wall could be removed from there which, when traveling at 300 per hour, was always too close to the track. See over the years the accidents of Piquet, of Berger himself, of Alboreto and Patrese who came out bruised, but alive, from those tremendous kisses against the concrete.

The mocking fate

Yet, what triggered the tragedy of May 1, 1994 was not a human error, but, as we know from the trial records, a chain of negative events that the stars aligned with cynical cruelty. The broken steering column of the Williams, photographed by Ayrton’s friend Angelo Orsi, and abandoned next to the wreck of the FW16, is the emblem of a Formula 1 that changed course forever. But the abrupt regulatory change wanted by the Circus at the end of 1993 with the abolition of active suspension and aerodynamics that made the cars unstable also contributed to breaking that column. Especially at high speeds and in delicate spots such as Tamburello, where the FW16 floated on the asphalt until it inexplicably lost direction, pointing inexorably outwards. Adrian Newey, then engineer of the team led by Sir Frank and father together with Patrick Head of the car in which Senna lost his life, said he was convinced of the objective responsibility of this factor. A factor that surprised even the three-time Brazilian champion at the wheel of the crazy single-seater. The experts appointed by the authorities of our country have established that the steering column, cut and then welded to the best and best to provide a curvature that would allow Senna to be able to drive in a position closer to his usual one, was solely responsible for the tragedy. Above all that his breakup occurred due to an operation certainly not carried out in a workmanlike manner. Yet the yielding could have been accelerated precisely by the excessive stresses received.

Ratzenberger’s death

We do not want to agree with the English, who wanted to escape their responsibilities according to public opinion, who never fully accepted their own faults. However, what happened was really a set of negative events united by a single common thread that triggered a revolution in terms of security of cars and tracks. Today, if so many accidents have become ‘harmless’ it is unfortunately due to the tribute of lives donated in the name of a passion that brought Senna and Roland Ratzenberger to the extreme sacrifice. Two people with diametrically opposite experiences: the first established champion and perhaps at the time the best known and most appreciated sportsman on the planet, the other a professional driver whose story is on a par with that of Cinderella. For Roland, Prince Charming, the debut in Formula 1 was the culmination of a career lived with extreme dedication and a passion certainly no less than that of the celebrated Senna. Nothing in this divided them. The Austrian, also born in 1960 as ‘Magic’, sweated the proverbial seven shirts to win the wheel of the Simtek and that honors him. A car certainly not for top positions, and yet, for him, just being there was like having won the World Championship. Who, in his place, would not have thought the same way? Years and years between minor formulas, GTs, prototypes and races in Japan, to finally find the opportunity of a lifetime in Max Mosley’s team. A controversial car the Simtek designed by Nick Wirth, partner of the former founder of the March, who also held the position of president of the FIA ​​at the time. FISA, Balestre’s orphan, ceased to exist shortly before, and Mosley, who succeeded him in the role of highest representative of the sports governing body, favored his team’s arrival on the grid. A beautiful car, both in terms of lines and colours, but also a car still weighed down by the doubts of an all too evident fragility. Surely, Ratzenberger would have also lost his life at the wheel of another car, because that impact was devastating and the deceleration was too strong. However, that wing that came off following an impact with a curb, due to an off-piste excursion a few minutes earlier, raises more than one question. Even the subsequent accident of poor Roland’s replacement in Barcelona, ​​Andrea Montermini, with the body crumbling in the pedal area, cast other shadows on the quality standards of the British single-seater viola.

The 1993 regulatory change

At Imola, fate would have it that the front wing of the Simtek, as well as detaching itself, ended up under the front wheels and prevented Ratzenberger from swerving to avoid the fatal impact. And so we go back to the beginning, namely that the sudden and hasty regulatory change in the winter of 1993, created to penalize single-seaters equipped with active suspension, deemed too fast and therefore dangerous, in spite of itself favored an even more negative spiral. Redesigning cars on such short notice, Newey recalled a few years ago in his biography, led the technicians to make mistakes. On the other hand, the Williams domination, born already in 1992 with the title conquered by Nigel Mansell, reached its greatest peak in 1993. The FW15C of Alain Prost and Damon Hill inflicted abysmal and embarrassing gaps on the competition by exploiting the complex suspension system devised to optimize grip and aerodynamic load. The show was pitifully one-sided, a bit like it has been for a long time in the hybrid era with Mercedes. Another reason why the rules were overturned. It was Senna who found himself ‘cheated’, who for two years had been chasing that elusive Williams and not only on the track.

Too small a cockpit

His seat had been denied him the season before by the return of his sworn enemy Prost, who had no difficulty in boasting the fourth title and thus ended his career in style. In place of the Frenchman, Ayrton arrived full of hope, ready to continue the winning trend, but the first tests on the track, with the old FW15 adapted to conventional suspension, were a cold shower. The car was no longer the winning super weapon and the new FW16, born from its ashes, was the bitter confirmation. Besides, even the driving position didn’t help. Historically, Newey-designed single-seaters have never been comfortable. Ask Ivan Capelli who led his March – Leyton House. There wasn’t even room to turn the steering wheel in the passenger compartment and if you tried hard you ended up irremediably slamming your hands against the bodywork and scraping your knuckles. All aided by a stiffness that made road bumps a martyrdom for the riders. This was evident at least on the first cars built by the English engineer at the end of the 80s. Senna, used to very different spaces at McLaren, experienced the change of team in a rather difficult way. At 34 he had to reinvent himself driving a car that he didn’t know, in a team that didn’t know him, and sitting in a position forced by circumstances. All sublimated by a smaller steering wheel than the one used in the past which allowed him to express himself at his best.

Hence the changes desired by the Brazilian. Changes that culminated in the disaster that took place in Imola. At Williams they decided to carry out that unfortunate one cutting of the steering column to facilitate Senna, but this decreed its fate. Furthermore, the car’s instability, due to the aforementioned lack of active suspension, made it a disaster. Ayrton was never discouraged and despite the first bitter disappointments of the season he was confident he could turn the situation around. His three consecutive pole positions told him he was still the fastest on track despite the advent of Michael’s rising star Schumacher and this made him aware of his strength. But that wasn’t enough, because the driver who became an emblem of Formula 1 with his titanic feats against Prost, was gone within a few fatal seconds. He looked like an invincible warrior, yet a shard of metal flying in the wrong direction pierced him like Achilles the moment he seemed immune to anything. Not even to the spiral of negative events of that black weekend which, since Friday, had sown panic and death. On Saturday, in front of the monitor in the Williams garage, Ayrton followed the replay of Ratzenberger’s accident with his helmet on. Petrified by the macabre dance of death drawn by Simtek out of control on the asphalt of Villeneuve. Having recovered from the shock, he began to think about modifications to the car for the following day when he would start from pole for the umpteenth time. He never imagined that some 24 hours later he’d be the star of a worldwide drama. Thus we return to the memory of that day, of those interminable minutes spent in front of the television in the hope that Ayrton could unbuckle his seat belts and get out of the car.

Senna-Schumacher, the missed duel

A small and imperceptible movement of the head gave us hope, but perhaps that was the last reflection of earthly life of ‘Magic’. It would have been the third consecutive zero in the box, but not bad considering how the season went for Williams who straightened the car up to win the constructors’ title. Perhaps, with Senna’s help, the victories would have been more exciting and clear-cut. Without taking anything away from the skills of Damon Hill who, in such a dramatic moment, was able to react, in the manner of his father Graham in 1968, to a situation in which anyone would have capitulated. A Senna fight against Schumacher would have entertained us and ushered us into a new era. Also by virtue of those changes and limitations that arrived following the Imola accidents in the name of safety. Security that Ayrton himself always had at heart, as he demonstrated on several occasions, and whose cause he would have pleaded if he had managed to get off the wreck of the Williams on his own feet that afternoon twenty-seven years ago. Senna’s death changed Formula 1but if he hadn’t died, Formula 1 probably would have changed anyway thanks to the will and commitment of its most representative champion.