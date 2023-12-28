A team of researchers is theorizing that a combination of two treatments that activate myeloid cells could effectively treat a recalcitrant form of pancreatic cancer which hinders conventional immunotherapy. Mobilizing the immune system to destroy tumors has been one of the revolutionary treatments of the last decade, stimulating the defeat of tumors through immunotherapies that deploy T cells to wage war against tumors.

The problem facing oncologists and their patients is that T-cell-based immunotherapy works well for some cancers, but not for all forms of the disease.

The results of the study were published in Science Immunology.

Immunotherapy and pancreatic cancer: here's what the new research says

Activated T cells are impressive killers in immunotherapy, and while these lymphoid cells are effective when mobilized against some tumors, there apparently is a role for new strategies, the scientists explained.

A team of cancer biologists studying an approach that activates myeloid cells against tumors say they have seen positive results in treating a resistant form of pancreatic cancer.

New research at the University of Pennsylvania is investigating the potential of a different type of immunotherapy in an experimental approach that relies on two immunotherapies that target myeloid cells.

Investigation of this strategy is ongoing in animal model studies and in early human clinical trials. The basic concept guiding both animal model and human research is based on a seemingly simple concept: the combination of two treatments that activate myeloid cells may prove effective against tumors where more conventional T-cell-based immunotherapy has failed. .

Cancer biologists at UPenn's Perelman School of Medicine have found that combined targeting of CD40 and dectin-1 receptors that activate myeloid cells can unleash potent antitumor immunity.

“By jointly targeting myeloid activation molecules, we have exploited the myeloid compartment as a therapeutic vulnerability,” wrote Dr. Max M. Wattenberg, lead author of the research on the new immunotherapy formula.

“Myeloid cells in solid tumors expressed activating receptors including the pattern recognition receptor dectin-1 and the TNF receptor superfamily member CD40. In mouse models of checkpoint inhibitor-resistant pancreatic cancer, co-activation of dectin-1, via systemic β-glucan therapy, and CD40, with agonist antibody treatment, eradicated established tumors,” added Wattenberg, who conducts research in the division of hematology and oncology at the Perelman School of Medicine.

The launch of a two-pronged approach highlights the potential of myeloid cells as powerful cancer fighters, especially against a particularly resistant tumor type that has not responded to the unique therapeutic approach.

In analyses, Wattenberg and a team of collaborators used systemic β-glucan in tandem with CD40 agonist antibody therapy and found that this combination successfully activated antitumor T cell responses, where conventional immunotherapy targeted T cells he hadn't done it.

Myeloid cells are immune cells that mature in the bone marrow and play an important role in antitumor immune activity. There are three myeloid cell lines: granulocytic, erythroid and megakaryocytic. These cell lines include a long list of cell lines with familiar names, such as erythrocytes; platelets; the granulocyte family: basophils, eosinophils and neutrophils; monocytes and myeloid dendritic cells.

Perhaps more than their lymphoid cell counterparts, myeloid cells can be reprogrammed to be immunosuppressive when they enter the tumor microenvironment, Wattenberg and colleagues report.

In their laboratory research involving animal models of human pancreatic ductal adenocarcinoma, the team found that established pancreatic tumors resistant to T-cell-targeted immunotherapy could be eradicated with their new strategy. Targeting both myeloid cell-activating receptors – CD40 and dectin-1 – created a potent myeloid-based response against tumors, overcoming the natural immunosuppressive signals of the tumor microenvironment.

“The antitumor activity was dependent on… T cells but did not require classical T cell-mediated cytotoxicity or blockade of checkpoint molecules,” Wattenberg wrote of the immunotherapy: “Rather, targeting CD40 drove the signaling of T cell-mediated interferon gamma, which converged with dectin-1 activation to program distinct subsets of macrophages to facilitate tumor responses.”

To be clear, the results demonstrate that the antitumor activity of dectin-1/CD40 activation required T cells but was completely independent of T cell cytotoxicity and immune checkpoint pathways.

Wattenberg and colleagues point out that antitumor activity also required interferon gamma and intratumoral macrophages. The findings demonstrate that targeting myeloid cell activation pathways can generate strong anti-tumor immune responses against tumors resistant to conventional immunotherapy.

“These findings define a previously undescribed immunotherapy paradigm through co-activation of complementary myeloid signaling pathways,” Wattenberg concluded on immunotherapy, noting that a clinical trial investigating a combined immunotherapy treatment for patients with pancreatic ductal adenocarcinoma is underway .