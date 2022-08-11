Tourists should strengthen their precautions against the backdrop of an increase in the incidence of COVID-19 in popular resorts: in Turkey, the Krasnodar Territory and the Crimea, immunologist Nikolai Kryuchkov told Izvestia on Thursday, August 11.

“There is nothing surprising in the fact that in crowded places, in the absence of restrictive measures, the incidence of coronavirus is growing. Infection occurs not so much on the beaches as indoors, ”he told Izvestia.

According to the doctor, the highest risk areas are cafes, nightclubs and public transport. The risk increases if a person gets to rest “by bed” and uses several modes of transport, and Russian tourists can only get to many resorts in this way.

“To protect yourself from infection, you need to wear a mask on the train and plane, treat your hands with sanitizers, and avoid crowds,” Kryuchkov said.

The main precautionary measure before the trip is revaccination, the doctor is sure. Even if a tourist becomes infected with covid, he will be able to get sick faster and easier, and the rest will not be spoiled.

“But the vaccination should be done three, at least two weeks before the trip – then by the time of the trip a strong immunity will be formed. If the tourist caught himself at the last moment, then the effect will be weaker. But over time, immunity will still form, so you need to be vaccinated, ”the immunologist explained.

In Turkey, the incidence of covid in the past two months has risen from 7 to 406 thousand cases per week, according to the country’s health department. In the Krasnodar Territory, the number of infections increased 12 times over the month, in the Crimea – six times, follows from the data from the stopcoronavirus.rf website.

