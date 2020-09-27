Despite a slight increase in the number of coronavirus infections in Russia, there will not be such a rise as in the spring, and the medical system has already adapted to receiving a large number of patients. He spoke about this on Sunday, September 27 in an interview “Komsomolskaya Pravda»Allergist-immunologist Vladimir Bolibok.

As the doctor explained, now the most favorable conditions for the seasonal growth of all ARVIs, including COVID-19.

“Due to the cold snap of the autumn and winter period, people will gather in closed rooms and use more transport. That is, closer contacts await us, and all this will lead to the spread of coronavirus infection, ”Bolibok said.

The doctor added that the now warm weather will give some respite, but when the temperature drops again, “rapid growth” will begin. At the same time, according to the specialist, there will be no exponential take-off, like in the spring, which will be facilitated by the emerging “collective immunity”.

The expert stressed that the medical community has learned to cope with the infection itself and with its complications.

“If necessary, additional beds can be deployed, which will be well equipped with oxygen, with devices,” the immunologist explained.

Bolibok recalled the importance of maintaining social distance and the need to wear masks.

On September 26, the head of Rospotrebnadzor Anna Popova linked the increase in the incidence of COVID-19 in Russia primarily with non-compliance with preventive measures, as well as with the onset of the cold season, namely the season of acute respiratory viral infections.

As of September 26, 7,523 COVID-19 cases in 85 regions were detected in Russia per day, 169 people died in the last 24 hours, and 6004 people recovered.

Earlier this week, Rospotrebnadzor cited frequent handwashing with soap and disinfection of surfaces as a rule that reduces the risk of infection. The department also recalled the need to maintain a distance of at least 1.5 m from each other and recommended avoiding crowded places.

All relevant information on the situation with the coronavirus is available on the websites stopcoronavirus.rf and access to all.rf, as well as by the hashtag #WeVeTogether. Coronavirus hotline: 8 (800) 2000-112.