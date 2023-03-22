“Since the Omicron variant became the dominant one in Italy, most monoclonal antibodies have lost some of their effectiveness. But some continue to work well and for this reason it would be foolish to give them up”. This was underlined by Carlo Federico Perno, director of microbiology and immunology diagnostics at the Bambino Gesù Pediatric Hospital in Rome, in his speech at the event “mAbs in the Early Treatment. Controversies and consensus in the fragile patient with Covid-19: we do not create antibodies”, promoted by GlaxoSmithKline, which was held this morning in Rome.

“It is true that the Sars-CoV-2 virus today strikes less harshly than in the past, but for fragile subjects it represents and presumably will continue to represent a danger in the future. It is for these patients – says Perno – that we must hold on to each other treatments that still work today against the Covid-19 infection. Monoclonal antibodies are among them. Even if the results of in vitro studies are not exciting, those that come from clinical practice tell us that they still work well. I therefore consider it unthinkable not take advantage of it in the absence of alternatives, perhaps even in combination with other drugs”.