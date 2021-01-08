In order to avoid contracting coronavirus in a fitness club, a number of recommendations must be followed. First of all, check if the organization is following the prescribed rules to prevent the spread of infection. Immunologist Vladimir Bolibok spoke about this in an interview with RT.

“First, if you come to a fitness club after a break, you need to make sure that they have recirculators working. (…) Second, you need to make sure that when you are in the club, it is regularly cleaned with disinfectants, ”the expert called the determining factors. According to him, the fact of cleaning can be determined by the slight smell of bleach.

The specialist also stressed that the maximum number of visitors in the halls should be limited, it is better to bring water with you, and during sports you should wear a mask. It is better to choose cotton, but not disposable. The need for a mask is due to the fact that with rapid breathing and coughing during sports, a larger amount of aerosol is released than with calm breathing.

At the moment, more than 3.2 million cases of coronavirus infection have been detected in Russia, the country ranks fourth in the world in terms of incidence. Of those, 59 thousand people died, and more than 2.5 million recovered.