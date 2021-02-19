The end of any epidemic, including the coronavirus pandemic, occurs when the number of people who have been in contact with the virus in one form or another is 60-70% of the population. This was announced on February 19 by Vladislav Zhemchugov, doctor of medical sciences, immunologist, specialist in especially dangerous infections.

“Over time, there are fewer and fewer people who could get sick. And when the planetary immune layer reaches 80% (that is, so many people on earth come into contact with the virus), the pandemic will end naturally, “he said in an interview. “Komsomolskaya Pravda”…

At the same time, as the expert noted, not in all countries the pandemic will end simultaneously, it depends on the population density. According to him, China is still a “dangerous” territory due to the large number of residents who have not been in contact with the virus, Zhemchugov said.

He stressed that when studying the epidemiological situation, it is necessary to carefully analyze the statistical data.

“If, for example, a million tests were performed, and they showed 100 thousand cases of infection, and then out of half a million tests 90 thousand were positive, then it is obvious that in fact there is no decrease in cases,” the immunologist explained.

Earlier that day, the head of Rospotrebnadzor, Anna Popova, warned of the continued high risk of COVID-19. According to her, there is still a large number of cases, including asymptomatic ones.

In early February, Russian Deputy Prime Minister Tatyana Golikova reported that the restrictive measures introduced against the backdrop of the coronavirus pandemic will remain in the country until the population forms herd immunity. She also noted that the situation with coronavirus in Russia is stabilizing.

