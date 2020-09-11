Immunologist Vladislav Zhemchugov named illnesses which might be a contraindication to vaccination towards coronavirus, studies “Evening Moscow”…

In accordance with him, these are illnesses which might be accompanied by the consumption of immunosuppressive medication. He cited most cancers for instance.

Zhemchugov defined that if a affected person with oncology undergoes remedy, then it’s accompanied by immunosuppression, and clarified that on this case, “on the one hand, there is a sign, and on the opposite, quite the opposite, a contraindication” to vaccination.

In accordance with the physician, the presence of inflammatory and autoimmune illnesses, lupus erythematosus, and systemic blood illnesses in an individual can also be an absolute contraindication for vaccination towards coronavirus.

The physician pressured that each one points associated to vaccination must be determined by the affected person’s attending doctor.

Earlier, Advisor to the Minister of Well being of Russia Sergei Glagolev steered that the coronavirus vaccine sooner or later may turn into an addition to the passport and visa when making worldwide journey. He additionally mentioned that the mass vaccination of Russians towards coronavirus an infection will start as manufacturing will increase and the outcomes of post-registration research seem.