Following the idea that COVID-19 patients should not be vaccinated can lead to re-infection, as antibodies disappear over time. This and ten more myths in conversation with “Arguments and Facts” were dispelled by the immunologist-allergist Vladimir Bolibok.

The next two are incorrect statements – before vaccination, it is necessary to pass tests for antibodies and for the presence of an asymptomatic course of coronavirus. According to the doctor, these factors will not interfere with the action of the vaccine, and it itself will not harm the body.

The fourth myth is that vaccination is contraindicated in the elderly and people with chronic diseases. Bolibok noted that it is these categories of citizens that vaccination is vital, but it is necessary to undergo it during the period of remission. Also, before the procedure, it is better to consult a doctor who will select a scheme to prevent the manifestation of post-vaccination reactions. For example, with diabetes, the patient is advised to closely monitor the blood sugar level, for asthmatics – to increase the dose of inhaled drugs, hypertensive patients are briefly prescribed additional drugs to reduce blood pressure.

The immunologist also dispelled the harmful myth that after the first injection with the drug, immunity decreases and the risk of infection increases. In fact, antibodies to infection begin to appear after a few days, but they may not be enough to avoid infection, so safety measures must be taken before re-vaccination.

After two stages of vaccination, a person should continue to wear a mask in public, as vaccination does not provide complete protection against the virus. Moreover, if the vaccinated person nevertheless falls ill, then the infection will proceed in a mild or asymptomatic form, and he himself will be contagious. This is the second reason why a mask is needed.

The seventh point is a ban on alcohol intake after vaccination. The specialist indicated that the vaccine will work in any case, but alcohol can cause poisoning, problems with the liver and pancreas, since at first the body becomes very susceptible to various harmful effects. Therefore, after the injection for several days, it is better to avoid visiting the bathhouse and sauna, stress, hypothermia.

Two more myths relate to the rise in temperature after drug administration. There is a misconception that this is a dangerous reaction, while supposedly the temperature cannot be brought down, otherwise immunity will not appear. In fact, temperature is considered the body’s natural response to a virus, and antipyretic drugs can be taken if you feel unwell.

Bolibok pointed out that the existing drugs protect, including from the mutated coronavirus. And if a person has immunity to adenovirus, then the vaccine will still work, and that is why it is carried out in two stages, using two adenoviruses of the 26th and 5th serotypes. “The likelihood that at the time of vaccination a person has a high titer of antibodies to both types of adenovirus is negligible, because immunity to adenoviruses is unstable,” the immunologist concluded.