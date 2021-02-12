The new Corona resolutions are met with criticism. A Prime Minister in the election campaign is frustrated after the summit – and a Leopoldina member also has comments.

An immunologist accuses the GroKo of looking at the wrong key figures in the fight against pandemics.

He points out that other countries have achieved good results with special corona tests.

The 68-year-old does not ignore the subject of vaccinations either.

Berlin – “Down, down, down with the number of cases” is Chancellor Angela Merkel’s motto for Germany. The way of the CDU politician: stay in lockdown. And with the 7-day incidence, 35 is now the new 50 – from this value, provided it is “stable” (quote from Merkel: “for at least three days”), there could be easing.

“The strategy is not very intelligent,” says Leopoldina member Professor Andreas Radbruch. In conversation with the image does the immunologist explain what is bothering him about the current timetable:

In his opinion, risk groups are not particularly protected.

With reference to full ICEs, Radbruch misses “sensible measures” in local public transport.

He advocates more antigen self-tests for corona such as gargle or saliva tests.

With these tests, one can identify highly infectious people “immediately”, says Radbruch according to the report: “In other countries, such tests have been used successfully for a long time.”

Two artists are protesting for more support in the corona lockdown – how much longer should it go? © Jens Büttner / dpa

Immunologist dismantles Corona strategy of the GroKo: “I would be surprised if the citizens go along with it in the long term”

On the other hand, he considers the current Corona strategy to be “utopian” – his particular criticism is the contact restrictions, which he calls “relatively general”. He focuses on the requirement to only meet someone who does not belong to your own household: “This restriction, which in my eyes is somewhat unrealistic, was not accepted from the start. It probably only resulted in infected people hiding contacts. ”That does not mean that one should now meet with ten people – the virus would be“ happy ”, believes Radbruch.

The same applies to a 7-day incidence below 50: “The R-value and the transition to a more intelligent lockdown would be more important.” Radbruch believes that people persevering with the measures “without efficient vaccination and national / regional isolation would be a utopia. I would be surprised if the citizens go along with it in the long run. ”

And the opposition also reacted violently after Merkel’s government declaration in the Bundestag. For example, FDP leader Christian Lindner missed technological answers to the pandemic in his reply – the GroKo was too much oriented towards the question of lockdown yes or no, was his tenor.

After the Corona summit with Merkel: “People are broken after months in lockdown” (Malu Dreyer)

Prime Minister Malu Dreyer (SPD) is in the same direction shortly before the state elections in Rhineland-Palatinate. “The Chancellery does not seem interested in talking about any easing steps!” The SPD politician is said to follow image-Information after the latest federal-state consultations said: “The people are broken after months in lockdown.”

She also promptly announced that it would reopen elementary schools in her state on February 22nd. Merkel was unable to prevail on this point. “It is clear that the first steps must be taken with schools and daycare centers,” said Dreyer on Thursday in the Mainz state parliament. Obligation to attend schools was lifted on December 16 due to the sharp increase in the number of infections. On Wednesday, the nationwide hard lockdown was extended to March 7th. Schools and daycare centers are, however, a matter of the state. (frs)

Also interesting: Lockdown without a goal and an end – a critical commentary on the Corona summit from Merkur’s deputy editor-in-chief Mike Schier.

List of rubric lists: © Dorothée Barth / dpa