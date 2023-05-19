If bird flu suddenly acquires the property of being transmitted from person to person as a result of mutations, also by airborne droplets, then the properties that have arisen can lead to a pandemic. This opinion was expressed by an immunologist, doctor of medical sciences Vladislav Zhemchugov on Friday, May 19.

The expert told how bird flu occurs in humans and how it spreads.

According to the doctor, there are no special clinical manifestations – the symptoms are the same as with any viral disease.

The immunologist added that in order to determine that it is bird flu, you need to do a test.

“Most viral diseases start the same way. High fever, headache, muscle pain. These are symptoms of intoxication. They are all the same, and then after a few days the differences begin,” he said in an interview with the TV channel “Star“.

On the eve of the mayor of Moscow, Sergei Sobyanin, quarantined the districts of Brateevo and Orekhovo-Borisovo North due to an outbreak of bird flu. The list of zones-areas in which there is a possibility of the spread of the disease includes Brateevo, Kapotnya, Maryino, Lyublino, Pechatniki, Moskvorechye-Saburovo, Tsaritsyno, Biryulyovo East, Orekhovo-Borisovo North and South, Zyablikovo and others, reports R.T.

Rospotrebnadzor told Izvestia that there were no risks to the life and health of residents of the capital. There are also no cases of human infection with avian influenza in Moscow.

In turn, Andrei Prodeus, chief freelance pediatric allergist-immunologist of the Ministry of Health of the Moscow Region, explained to Izvestia that quarantine due to bird flu in some areas of the capital is being introduced to protect agriculture.

Prior to this, on April 12, immunologist Nikolai Kryuchkov said that the likelihood of an avian influenza pandemic is low because the virus has not “crossed the barrier of human-to-human transmission.” According to him, the lethality of H3N8 cannot yet be named, since it appeared quite recently, but it will be slightly higher than that of seasonal flu.