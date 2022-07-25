Immunologist Tatyana Sharkovskaya assessed the possibility of introducing a new lockdown in a conversation with Moslenta. She noted that such a situation is unlikely in the prevention of re-infection.

“The situation is now calm. The forecast for the near future is that coronavirus differs little from any other airborne virus, so prevention is important here. If people in August-September take care of the state of their immunity, start taking drugs that strengthen the cell grain of the immune system, protect the mucous membranes from viruses, then the winter will pass safely, ”the specialist said.

Restrictions may be introduced with an increase in the incidence, similar to previous years. Most people have already encountered the virus and successfully survived it. However, the immune system could “forget” about the danger, the doctor said. Sharkovskaya advised to observe hand and face hygiene, do not forget about the balance of microelements and use protective equipment.

Earlier, doctor Alexander Myasnikov announced the timing of a new outbreak of omicron in Russia.