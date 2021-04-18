Timely vaccination can protect against new strains of coronavirus, said on April 18, MD, immunologist Vladislav Zhemchugov.

According to him, after vaccination, mutations of infection may not be feared either by those who have had the first strain.

“Now there is not a lot of data on whether the vaccine and the illness will protect against re-infection with these renewed strains (South African, Brazilian, British), until now they are convinced, and I think that it will be so,” he expressed confidence in an interview with the radio station.Moscow speaking“.

As noted by Zhemchugov, experts see the figures for the absence of “crossings”. The vaccine protects against the updated strains and the fact that a person could get sick with coronavirus, he added.

There is no third wave of coronavirus in Russia, as the fight against infection is professionally and competently planned, the specialist summed up.

On the eve of a member of the State Duma Committee on Health Protection, Candidate of Medical Sciences Alexei Kurinny said that in large cities such as Moscow, most residents have already met with the coronavirus in one way or another, they have formed the required level of protection.

On April 16, Deputy Prime Minister of the Russian Federation Tatyana Golikova said that the growth in vaccination against COVID-19 in Russia makes it possible to expect that restrictions will be lifted “some very near future”, but if they are abandoned, it is necessary to remain careful. The number of people vaccinated against coronavirus in Russia has exceeded 8 million.

On April 4, Golikova said that the number of Russians wishing to be vaccinated against COVID-19 has increased dramatically. It is especially important to get vaccinated before spring and summer in order to maintain the health of yourself and your loved ones, she said.

Large-scale vaccination of the population against coronavirus infection started in Russia on January 18. The vaccination is given free of charge to everyone.

There are currently three COVID-19 vaccines registered in Russia. Sputnik V became the first vaccine in Russia and the world; it was registered in August 2020. In October, President Vladimir Putin announced the registration of the second vaccine in Russia – a drug from the Vector Center, EpiVacCorona. The registration of the KoviVac vaccine became known in February 2021.