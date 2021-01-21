As part of the efforts of the United Arab Emirates in seeking to reach the acquired immunity resulting from vaccination with doses of the vaccine against the Coronavirus “Covid 19”, the General Department of Punitive and Correctional Institutions in Dubai Police has begun to administer the vaccine to inmates and inmates who wish to obtain it.

The inmates expressed their happiness at obtaining the doses, noting the efforts of the Dubai Police and their harnessing of all capabilities in order to facilitate the process of obtaining vaccination, and the efforts of all medical staff in prisons working to provide them with vaccinations and to provide instructions, medical instructions and related checks.





