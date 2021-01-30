To see Queen Elizabeth II of the United Kingdom and her husband, the Duke of Edinburgh, get vaccinated against the coronavirus, we will have to wait for the next season of The Crown, on Netflix. In early January, the British royal couple, she 94 and he 99, received their first dose at Windsor Castle. They did not show the puncture but they did communicate it “to avoid inaccuracies and more speculation.” Although both belong to the risk group, they were strongly criticized for the “privilege” of being vaccinated against any other commoner arm that could be more exposed to Covid-19 in Buckingham.

Argentina is not the first country where politicians are vaccinated at the beginning of the vaccination process, but it is one of the few countries where not a few officials did so despite not be among the groups that should receive the first doses. The debate on “immunized politics” is going on around the world. With or without royalty. Is it legal? Is it ethical? Is it enough that they do it with the objective of “generating confidence in the population” about vaccines?

In Argentina, President Alberto F, the Vice President, Cristina Kirchner, the Minister of Health of the Nation, Ginés González García, and the Minister of Health of Buenos Aires, Daniel Gollan, have already been vaccinated. Also the Buenos Aires governor, Axel Kicillof, and his deputy minister of Health, Nicolás Kreplak. “Proud to have put his shoulder,” said the governor of the province after the required photo. He received both doses of Sputnik V.

Kreplak at the time of vaccination. Another young and healthy civil servant.

The province’s health minister, Daniel Gollán, upon receiving the Russian vaccine.

He is not a health staff nor does he go for six decades. Neither does Kreplak. Other governors vaccinated, almost like in a 24-hour raid of punctures, were Sergio Ziliotto, from La Pampa, Gustavo Valdés, from Corrientes, Omar Gutiérrez, from Neuquén, Raúl Jalil, from Catamarca. Was he a Big Brother of vaccines? Was awareness generated? Is it just “people getting vaccinated”?

Another curious case is the young mayor of Miramar, Sebastián Ianantuony. He is not a doctor or a nurse. He has a degree in Administration and Marketing. It belongs to the Front of All. He is 38 years old. They asked him: are you at risk? Said no. Why was it vaccinated? He replied that to “give a message” to the population of Miramar. He clarified that he did so after vaccinating “all the health personnel in his district”, some 350 people. But he did not reach the explanation to clear doubts.

Despite the few doses that arrived in the country, A group of federal judges and prosecutors, members of the group K Legitimate Justice, asked the Association of Magistrates and Employees of the National Justice for a striking request that aroused anger in several of their colleagues. By means of a letter addressed to the president of that entity, Marcelo Gallo Tagle, they claim that via the Supreme Court of the Nation, the National Executive Power -Ministry of Health- is urgently required to plan to complete the vaccination of Magistrates, officials and employees of the Judicial Power ”. Open end.

Cristina Kirchner received the Russian vaccine against the coronavirus. Photo: Twitter.

There is still no international metric that compares this Argentine curve with that of other countries, or between political forces in the same country. But the list of the many leaders of the Frente de Todos already vaccinated continues, and some from the Unión Cívica Radical (UCR) slip in.

Fernán Quirós was not vaccinated.

From the other sidewalk, the Buenos Aires Minister of Health, Fernán Quirós, told Clarion that neither he nor his officials are going to be vaccinated until their place in line arrives. “Until it is the turn of the strategic personnel,” he said. Is this also a gesture that seeks to be heroic? Or is it what corresponds?

Is it ethical for politicians who are not among the risk groups to get vaccinated to build trust?

Ignacio Maglio is a member of the Ethics and Human Rights Committee in the Covid-19 Pandemic. It is the second advisory group of the Government created by the Ministry of Health of the Nation, together with the experts in infectology. But, before that, he is an eminence of the Muñiz Hospital and the Hospita Foundation regarding the intersection of medicine with ethics and the law.

“There is a crack with the vaccines. Even within the medical community there is reluctance to get vaccinated with Sputnik V (the only vaccine we have) versus Pfizer. Whether or not it is ethical for politicians to get vaccinated to build trust is very difficult to analyze because trust is a concept little treated in ethics, “he replies.

“A judgment must be made to weigh the rights allegedly affected on one side and the other. The ethical foundation, and health justice, is that a politician gets vaccinated to generate trust. The principle of trust is at stake here, that bioethics did not deal with anything. I believe that trust is an essential principle for health policies. For example, without public trust there is no organ donation. Similarly, in this mass vaccination, which is not mandatoryIt is also essential, “he says.

But, he clarifies, it would be necessary to first measure what is the level of confidence of the community with this vaccine and how it changes with political immunization. None of this is measured in the country.

“You have to see the symbolic and practical impact of a politician getting vaccinated. Because you have to see the results. What rights would be affected if a politician is vaccinated? Immunity prioritization: first comes the health personnel and health groups. If it were only the president and the governor of the province and, eventually, the head of the Buenos Aires government, would he promote immunization or would he take doses from those who deserve it before? “he asks. If they were few but representative, they would generate trust. If not, he explains, it would generate resentment because of the proximity of politics to corruption.

“The political class is show business, they are popular celebrities. Because of the cross-information that exists, because of the battles between laboratories and the vaccines that do not arrive, there is a lot of uncertainty. Politicians seek to generate confidence and it seems reasonable to me. But it is science and science. technology what works best against the pandemic. The rest of things are not working. The logistical problems for vaccines to reach us are more ‘effective’ as a message in the community than a 30-year-old vaccinated politician showing that nothing happened to him after the puncture “, sums up Clarion Martín Wainstein, sociologist and director of the Specialization in Clinical Psychology at the UBA.

Just as the British queen slipped in line and said so, to avoid speculation, Wainstein says that in Argentina the confidence that the political class is not achieving “is that people trust that they will receive the vaccine.”

Look also

