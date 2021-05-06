Health began yesterday to vaccinate about 5,400 patients with solid organ cancer and another 2,000 affected by oncohematological diseases. The first doses were given in the center of San Andrés, in Murcia, where transplant patients have already been cited in recent days. The Region is one of the last communities to start immunizing people with very high risk factors. In the case of cancer patients, those who suffer metastases, who are under treatment with cytotoxic chemotherapy or who receive radiotherapy for tumors in the thoracic location, will be summoned.

The criteria are very specific, and this raises doubts among many patients who in recent days have tried unsuccessfully to collect information on the telephone number 900 12 12 12, which continues to be saturated despite the announced reinforcements. The Oncology services of the hospitals have sent the patient lists to Public Health, which is the one who manages the appointments.

At the end of April, the vaccination of some 1,200 people on hemodialysis began, who received their doses in the hospitals where they are treated. The protocol drawn up by the Ministry based on the national strategy also contemplates the immunization of 1,875 people who have received a solid organ transplant or are on the waiting list, as well as another 625 patients undergoing a hematopoietic stem cell transplant (bone marrow) .

The list is completed with 350 people with HIV who already present a severe degree of immunosuppression and with 78 people with Down syndrome over 40 years of age. It must be taken into account that part of the latter group has already been vaccinated in social health day centers.

With Pfizer or Moderna



Vaccination of patients with very high-risk factors is carried out with doses of Pfizer or Moderna, either in hospitals, such as hemodialysis patients, or in health centers.