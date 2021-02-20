Having already had the Covid is not enough to be permanently rid of it. Cases of re-infections have been reported around the world, although the phenomenon remains “Rare”, notes Inserm which underlines that it is “Hard to say how long the immunity” acquired after infection persists. Explanation: when we are infected with a virus, our body produces immune responses. Faced with Covid, one of them results in an inflammatory reaction which, in the case of the development of a severe form, can get carried away and put the patient in difficulty.

Cells that keep the virus in memory

At the same time, the person infected with the virus makes antibodies to fight the disease and prevent re-infection. Some of these antibodies, responsible for guarding and fighting the virus, may, however, decrease over time. But some cells, B lymphocytes, “Even if they do not constantly produce antibodies, they will be able to conceive as soon as they come into contact with an antigen again, whether through an infection or a vaccination”, explains Jean-Daniel Lelièvre, immunologist and vaccine expert at the Haute Autorité de Santé (HAS).

Like musicians, these cells “No longer play but keep the score”, image Xavier Lescure, doctor specializing in infectious diseases at Bichat hospital (Paris). “In case of reinfection or following vaccination, they can secrete antibodies much faster than the first time”, he specifies, even if the patient has at that time “More antibodies in circulation” in his body.

In addition, “Part of immunity is also played out at the cellular level, thanks to cells, the T lymphocytes [chargées de détruire celles infectées NDLR], who can also have memory ”, adds Professor Xavier Lescure. Data that make the duration of immunity difficult to quantify “If we only analyze it through the prism of antibodies”, he concludes.

“In people with the disease before vaccination, the antibody level rises very quickly”

“It seems that the duration of immunity also depends on the severity of the disease”, explains Jean-Daniel Lelièvre, “But it seems to persist for at least three months”. Some studies bet on six to eight months, but confirmations are still awaited. Finally, it is not known for the moment how long will protect the vaccination. On the other hand, the High Authority for Health recommended on February 12 to administer only a single dose of vaccine to people already infected with Covid-19.

“Five scientific publications all point in the same direction and observe that, in people affected by the disease before vaccination, the level of antibodies rises very quickly and to a high level after the first dose”, specifies Jean-Daniel Lelièvre. This single injection thus acts as a reminder, the patients having already developed an immune response during their first infection.

The threat of variants

But, as with other aspects of the epidemic, variants risk upsetting the equation. A first case of reinfection ” severe “ by the South African mutation was observed in mid-February by French researchers, on a patient who developed four months previously “A first moderate infection”, they write in a study. “We observe a loss of efficacy of the antibodies induced by vaccination or natural infection against the variants”, specifies Jean-Daniel Lelièvre.

This is forcing scientists to think about a way to strengthen immunity to these mutants. The administration of a third dose, as a booster six months or one year after the initial vaccination, would currently be one of the avenues on the table for “To compensate for the reduced efficiency and still make it possible to fight against some of the variants”, suggests the immunologist.

However, even though vaccination has started in several countries around the world, herd immunity will not be achieved by “2021” estimates the World Health Organization. Deployment of sera takes time and not all states have access to them yet. In a letter published on February 12 in the scientific journal The Lancet, several researchers are sounding the alarm and criticizing the accumulation of doses by rich countries. “Unless vaccines are distributed more equitably, it could be years before the coronavirus is under control globally”, they warn.