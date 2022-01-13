Women vaccinated against COVID-19 can transmit immunity, including from the new Omicron strain, to newborn babies through breastfeeding. This was announced on January 13 by the Minister of Health of Russia Mikhail Murashko at the Gaidar Forum.

“Today, more and more people are talking about the fact that the new Omicron strain, including, becomes more dangerous for children from the moment of birth to 4 years. It is the babies who receive immunity from the mother’s breast milk, so a vaccinated mother is the protection of the newborn, ”he said.

January 9, Deputy Director for Clinical Work of the Moscow Research Institute of Epidemiology and Microbiology named after G.N. Tatiana Ruzhentsova of the Gabrichevsky Rospotrebnadzor said that the greatest prevalence of COVID-19 is observed among children. She noted that they are harder to carry the virus than adults. This is due to the low level of immunity from coronavirus infection among children.

Next week in Russia, they plan to release COVID-19 vaccines for adolescents from 12 to 17 years old, Sputnik M, into civilian circulation. This was announced on January 13 by the director of the Gamaleya Center Alexander Gintsburg. On January 4, Gunzburg announced that nasal and pediatric vaccines for COVID-19 should also become available in 2022.

A large-scale vaccination campaign continues in Russia. Citizens can get vaccinated for free. Six drugs against coronavirus have been registered in the country: Sputnik V, Sputnik Light, EpiVacCorona, KoviVac, EpiVacCorona-N and the Sputnik M adolescent vaccine.

All relevant information on the situation with the coronavirus is available on the websites stopcoronavirus.rf and access to all.rf, as well as by the hashtag #WeVeTogether. Coronavirus hotline: 8 (800) 2000-112.