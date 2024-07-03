Home page politics

From: Felix Durach

Donald Trump can probably hardly believe his luck. After turbulent weeks, the former president is in a good position to return to the White House.

Frankfurt – In American football, the national sport of the USA, momentum is always the focus. A missed field goal or a forced loss of possession can lead to a shift in momentum within seconds and initiate a major comeback. Such shifts also occur again and again in the election campaign before the US presidential election in the autumn. In June, Trump was still a convicted criminal with tight campaign funds – but in July, the republican suddenly everything went according to plan again.

Trump gains momentum ahead of US election – “Big Mo” is on his side

“Big Mo is clearly on Trump’s side,” said the chairman of the Republicans in the US state of South Carolina, Drew McKissick, to the US broadcaster NBCNewsBy “Big Mo,” the politician means the momentum that is so crucial in the election campaign. “It was a great few weeks,” McKissick continues, looking back on the past events – and the Democrats have to admit since this week at the latest that Trump is on a roll.

Donald Trump has been riding a wave of success in recent days. (Archive photo) © IMAGO/Billy Schuerman

At the end of May, Trump was found guilty of 34 counts by a court in New York City. This was the first time in the history of the United States that a former president had been convicted of a crime. But Trump exploited the conviction in the media to raise funds for his election campaign. The trial was a witch hunt against him, the judge was the devil. The former president played the entire populist keyboard and thus attracted the long-awaited campaign donations in record amounts.

Biden’s blunder in the TV debate and Supreme Court ruling on immunity – Trump is on a roll

Last week, US President Joe Biden Then, in the first TV debate with Trump, there was a lapse that could mark a turning point in the election campaign. Biden stuttered through the show and was not able to counter Trump’s statements – peppered with countless lies. Even the otherwise Biden-friendly broadcaster MSNBC spoke of an “unparalleled catastrophe”. There have long been debates among the Democrats about whether Biden is even fit enough to run the election campaign. As the New York Times reported on Wednesday that Biden himself is also said to be considering withdrawing from the election campaign.

The cherry on the cake was the Supreme Court’s ruling on Monday, which granted Trump at least partial immunity from his time as US President. The decision of the mostly conservative Supreme Court judges is likely to further delay Trump’s outstanding trials. As a result of the decision, the New York court postponed the verdict in the hush money trial until the fall. This is grist to the mill for Trump’s election campaign machine. This increases the chance that the US President will postpone the verdicts until after the US election and could, in a sense, escape from prosecution by moving to the White House.

Trump benefits from immunity decision – threat to Biden’s re-election

The former president is riding the wave of success on his own network Truth Social after the immunity decision. On Wednesday, the 78-year-old shared a picture with the words: “Trump crushes Joe Biden in new CNN poll.” 49 percent of respondents in the US broadcaster’s poll voted for Trump – Biden received just 43 percent. “Biden’s post-debate crisis is now developing into a real threat to his re-election,” was the headline. CNN on Wednesday.

The US President is now trying to limit the damage. Biden will meet with Democratic governors on Wednesday, and an interview with ABC News is planned for Friday. There, Biden wants to prove to Americans that he has the mental fitness for a second term. Biden is 81 years old and is therefore already the oldest president in US history.

Turning point in the US election campaign – Trump receives tailwind before party convention

For Trump, it is now a matter of taking the momentum into the coming weeks and months of the election campaign. The next big date is in just under two weeks. Then Trump is to be officially named the party’s presidential candidate at the Republican Party Convention. However, the decision is considered a formality. Biden’s nomination is to take place at a party convention in August.

With the backing of the Supreme Court’s decision, Trump could then concentrate primarily on the election campaign until election day on November 5. The direction of the campaign has been solidified once again by the TV debate – the focus is likely to be increasingly on Biden’s age and his mental fitness. NBCNews described the meeting between the two candidates in Atlanta as a turning point in the election campaign. A turning point that could trigger Trump’s return to the White House. (fd)