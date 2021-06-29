Covid-19 vaccines developed with new messenger mRNA technology, currently produced by Moderna and Pfizer/BioNTech, prevent severe cases of the disease through their immunity, which can last up to three years, according to a new Swiss study.

The research, published by the Swiss Government’s Scientific Working Group against Covid-19, reveals that these vaccines create an antibody response two to four times higher than that seen by those who have already recovered from the disease, which implies a longer lasting protection .

+ Anvisa ends the request for emergency use of the vaccine manufactured by CanSino

The study clarifies that the duration of this protection provided by mRNA vaccines can decrease among people over 75 years of age and, therefore, reduce it to between 15 and 24 months against severe forms of covid-19 and between seven to 10 months for moderate versions.

The duration of immunity imposed by the vaccine is important in organizing booster campaigns, as well as determining the validity of “covid-19 certificates”, which at least in the short term may be needed to travel or participate in mass events in Switzerland and other countries , including Portugal.

The researchers also point out that the estimated periods of protection may be shorter, although it is not yet known exactly how much, especially in the case of the delta variant, which is much more contagious than previous Covid-19 strains and also appears to need an amount. of antibodies.

See too

+ Ana Maria Braga’s marriage comes to an end after her husband mistreats employees, says columnist

+ Learn about the effectiveness of each vaccine against Covid-19

+ See photos of Karoline Lima, Neymar’s new affair

+ Lázaro Barbosa manages to flee the police again after shooting

+ Gracyanne Barbosa dance pole dance with new look

+ US agency warns: never wash raw chicken meat

+ After suing daughter-in-law, Medina’s mother accuses her of having destroyed her house; see pictures

+ Yasmin Brunet breaks the silence

+ Easy-to-make chocolate fondue with fruit

+ Shark is captured in MA with the remains of youngsters missing in the stomach