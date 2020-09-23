You will know such a method here Today we will learn about making such a healthy drink tasty here, which will protect us from the infection of corona virus, keeping in mind our taste. At the same time, our disease resistance against other diseases will also increase.

You need these things Here are the things you need to make this immunity booster delicious drink… -2 green cardamom -2 pinch turmeric powder -Good (as per taste) -1 glass of milk -4 almonds

This is the way to make First of all, keep the milk for heating on low flame. When the milk becomes slightly hot, add two green cardamoms to it. Now put the broken jaggery in small pieces in this cardamom-rich milk. After adding jaggery, stir this milk continuously with a spoon and keep the flame low.

Milk can burst in this situation -If the heat is high and in case of not running the milk with a spoon, the milk may burst. Because some quantity of salt and a special type of spice is used in preparing jaggery, which sometimes become the cause of milk breakage.

When jaggery dissolves in milk – After continuously stirring with a spoon, when the jaggery dissolves completely in the milk, add two pinch turmeric powder to it and cook it on low flame while stirring with a spoon for the next 1 minute.

Now there is almond number Now sieve this cardamom and turmeric milk in a beautiful cup or glass. Now add 4 finely chopped almonds to this milk and taste this delicious and delicious drink. By drinking it, you will feel as if you have got the happiness of the whole world.

Even if there is talk of eating something to avoid some disease, we first worry about our test. Because we all want that healthy things should also be according to our test. It is always in our nature only. But it is in our hands not to make something tasty which is not according to our taste…