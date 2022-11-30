Immune-mediated diseases in Italy involve over 3 million people who had welcomed the arrival of biosimilar drugs as an opportunity for greater equity in access to treatment. In fact, these are products which, allowing for an important cost containment, were supposed to guarantee fair and easy access to therapies for an increasingly large number of patients. But for the experts the biosimilar is becoming a source of uncertainty for thousands of patients. For this reason patient associations, scientific societies and health economists, united in the Coalition for Equity Access to Care for Immune-Prone Diseasespresented this morning in the Senate a ‘Social manifesto‘. Objective: to call for action to protect and enhance the opportunities offered by biosimilar drugs.

Immune-mediated diseases – it emerged from the meeting – are among the most penalized by the phenomena that are emerging in the sector, due to the continuous search for downward prices. In the foreground are the risks for patients of automatic substitutability between drugs during therapy and the importance of protecting the right to equal access to treatment.

“A reality is looming on the horizon that risks being very different – says Salvo Leone, general manager of Amici onlus, the national association for chronic intestinal diseases – because what could have played a fundamental role in cost control healthcare and guaranteeing access to treatment, the biosimilar in fact, is instead becoming a cause of uncertainty for thousands of patients, but also for the doctors who have to treat them”.

An alarm that does not only come from patients, but which is also shared by the scientific community. “These are pathologies – explains Daniela Marotto, president of the Italian College of Rheumatologists (Crei) – which, due to their severity and management complexity on a therapeutic level, require very special attention in terms of therapeutic continuity and patient compliance, as well as equity of access to treatment.Similar medicines immediately represented a great resource for patients and for the National Health Service at the same time, as they made it possible to treat an ever-increasing number of patients while ensuring cost control. We hope that the economic-financial aspect will never become the one and only reference parameter for their use”.

Immune-mediated or autoimmune diseases – remember a note – they can affect very different organs. As regards rheumatologic diseases, the most important are rheumatoid arthritis, lupus, scleroderma, connective tissue disease and vasculitis. The digestive system, on the other hand, is home to chronic inflammatory bowel diseases such as Crohn’s disease and ulcerative colitis. Finally, as far as the skin is concerned, psoriasis in its various forms and manifestations should be remembered.

Silvia Ostuzzi of the Lombardy Association of Rheumatic Patients has no doubts about what are the practical consequences of what many define as a paroxysmal search for downward prices in the tenders for purchases by the regional health services: “First of all, the absolute pursuit of the maximum possible savings frequently and during therapy generates the sudden, repeated and often automatic switch from one product to another – he notes – and this happens regardless of the patient’s legitimate right to have information on his treatments and therapeutic continuity also in terms of methods administration of the drug, as well as not taking into account the right to prescriptive freedom of the doctor who should be the only real dominus in the management of these complex pathologies”.

To give life to the Coalition for equal access to treatments for immune-mediated diseases, a working table that intends to bring these issues to the attention of national and regional institutions, soliciting responses and adequate health policy choices – continues the note – I am Friends, Apiafco – Italian psoriatic association friends of the Corazza Foundation, Anmar – Association of rheumatic patients, Apmarr – Association of people with rheumatic and rare diseases, Adoi – Association of Italian hospital dermatologists, e You create. Together they have summarized the most urgent requests in a Social Manifesto which highlights the conditions for a fair and adequate access to treatment, emphasizing the request that biosimilar medicines be given back their fundamental dual role as an instrument of sustainability and a facilitator for access to care.

During the conference organized in Rome, the Coalition also signed a programmatic document containing a call to action with the commitment to develop a common work in several directions: to facilitate access to therapies for patients, avoiding the automatic substitutability between biosimilars and protecting the principle of the doctor’s prescriptive freedom; set up discussion tables with the various stakeholders to develop shared indications and recommendations for satisfying the needs of patients; give evidence, through the collection of data and information at both national and regional level, of the real condition of patients.

From the meeting – continues the note – it also emerged that the distorting phenomena in the biosimilars sector also affect aspects of industrial policy on the health front. “It happens that the lowering of the auction bases in procurement tenders is increasingly eroding the space for competition between companies – underlines Patrizio Armeni, professor of Practice of government, health and not for profit, Sda Bocconi School of Management, Milan – and this could produce the effect of driving several manufacturing companies out of the market, thus limiting the supply of drugs and creating the conditions for contractual positions that potentially influence the choices of health service managers. For example, these companies could decide to not participate in tenders in which the basic price is not considered satisfactory”.

“By now it is consolidated practice to change biosimilar drugs for patients suffering from immune-mediated diseases – concludes Valeria Corazza, president of Apiafco – On the other hand, the transition from one biological to another is rarer. While the second is motivated by a response to a molecule, we do not deem the first acceptable for many reasons and this also for the negative repercussions that this widespread practice could have on pharmacovigilance activities and therefore on the identification of potential adverse events whose causal link could be identified with large difficulty”.