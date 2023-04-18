New checks for Ciro after Sunday’s accident. Michela has a liver problem: she will still be hospitalized at the Gemelli

Elizabeth Esposito

Sunday was the day of great fear, the one that sticks to your bones and reflects in your eyes, the one that fills your head, the one that doesn’t make you feel the pain. Yesterday, for Ciro Immobile, was the day of awareness. The Lazio striker, who destroyed his SUV on the morning of two days ago by colliding at high speed with a tram on the Lungotevere, understood how lucky he was and now he wants to grab this luck, indeed embrace it, as much as he can. This is why yesterday he went up and down several times between the solvents department to which he was transferred after the initial hospitalization in the brief observation department of the Gemelli Polyclinic and the pediatric intensive care unit where Michela, 10 years old, the oldest of the two daughters who were in the car with him at the time of the crash. Giorgia, 8 years old, was discharged yesterday from the Bambino Gesù hospital. She is wearing the collar, but she is fine. For Michela there is some more concern than her, linked to a slight effusion in the liver, so she will remain under observation for a few more days. Already today, however, you should be transferred to a normal pediatric ward. The latest checks gave comforting results and this is the news that Immobile was most waiting for.

— The new department will be even closer to yours. Until now it took about ten minutes to move from one room to another, including the elevator. Because the hyper-technological and well-equipped Gemelli is truly enormous. In those ten minutes of endless corridors walked over and over again at a necessarily slow pace, Ciro will have seen everything, heard everything: this is how it happens in hospitals, you alternate between the ecstatic looks of the families who leave the maternity ward in prams, with the constant cries and tearful of those who suffer. In hospitals you think. They take stock of the things that matter and for Lazio's number 17, what matters now is just being with Michela, being with her family.

under observation — He spent practically the whole day with his daughter, only leaving to do his own tests after the sprain trauma to the spine and the compound fracture of the right XI rib remedied in the accident. The results are all negative, but the doctors have decided to keep him under observation. The pain is there, especially in the rib, and also involves a certain difficulty in breathing. Then yesterday he started to feel discomfort in his arm. But for Immobile, staying at the Gemelli has the enormous advantage of being able to stay next to little Michela, at least until today, when barring unforeseen circumstances he will be discharged.

support — From the moment he arrived at the Gemelli stadium, the Biancoceleste striker has done nothing but feel the closeness of friends and fans. Virtually all his teammates called him, in addition to coach Maurizio Sarri, and there were several who chose to video call him, perhaps also to be able to make him smile more easily and reassure himself about his condition. President Lotito was also very present, who on the day of the accident took great pains to follow the hospitalization procedures and yesterday he made himself heard again with his jewel to reassure him from every point of view. «Ciro is part of our family – he told Lazio Style – he is a champion to whom I am also linked from a human point of view. We are with him, we hope he will come back soon and we will do everything to give him the utmost serenity to think about his health and that of his daughters ». Ciro also received a call from the mayor of Rome Gualtieri, who assured that the crash would be clarified. As for visits, between a still post-pandemic regime (masks are mandatory for everyone in the hospital) and a particularly protected ward, for the moment they have only been granted to close family members. Immobile's parents and brother Antonio arrived on Sunday, as well as obviously his wife Jessica who, however, had to concentrate more on Giorgia yesterday, aware that Michela had her father next to her.

return — In the evening the footballer was seen again by Fabio Rodia, the Lazio team doctor. He too, like everyone he spoke to, reiterated his willingness to return to the field soon. A player’s pain threshold is different from that of ordinary mortals and he is ready to grit his teeth, so much so that he asks to be present already in Saturday’s match against Turin. The doctors will assess the situation as the days go by, but it’s easier for him to recover for the San Siro match against Inter on April 30th.

the accident — Returning to that frightening incident, the dynamics still need to be clarified. In particular, we need to understand if someone ran a red light or if, as we heard yesterday in the corridors of the Gemelli, there was a problem with the traffic lights. "Ciro passed with the green light and to say so, in addition to his daughter who was in the car with him, there is also a witness – said Immobile's lawyer, Erdis Doraci -. A super expertise? We could evaluate it in the civil court if conflicts emerge in the testimonies: if there was a video of the impact, we would not even talk about it. I wonder if a failure of the traffic lights is possible… Still, Immobile is happy that there have been no serious problems for anyone involved. That matters." The investigation would put a point on the matter. And that's what Ciro has been trying to do since yesterday: forget quickly, drive away fear and return to living every day even more intensely.