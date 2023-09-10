Ascendant Studios and EA detailed Immortals of Aveum Update 3 for PC, PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series According to the official patch notes shared in advance, this patch should improve the graphical quality of the game on PC, PlayStation 5, and Xbox Series X|S. Additionally, this update improves performance, includes various console-specific visual upscaling improvements, and addresses some issues with DLSS 3 on PC.

Last week, Ascendant Studios had released the second update of the game to improve frame drops and stuttering. Furthermore, that patch also included various bug fixes.