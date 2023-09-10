Ascendant Studios and EA detailed Immortals of Aveum Update 3 for PC, PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series According to the official patch notes shared in advance, this patch should improve the graphical quality of the game on PC, PlayStation 5, and Xbox Series X|S. Additionally, this update improves performance, includes various console-specific visual upscaling improvements, and addresses some issues with DLSS 3 on PC.
Last week, Ascendant Studios had released the second update of the game to improve frame drops and stuttering. Furthermore, that patch also included various bug fixes.
The words of the Immortals of Aveum team
The team, through the official sitewrote: “Our third update will be available on Monday the 11th on PC, PS5 and Xbox Series everyone who took the time to play, share their feedback and submit bug reports.”
Also in our review of Immortals of Aveum we explained to you that the game suffers from various optimization problems, but we praised its gameplay and graphic quality. We hope that this update significantly improves the situation.
#Immortals #Aveum #Update #improve #game #consoles
Leave a Reply