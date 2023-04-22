In addition to the lengthy gameplay video released earlier this week, EA and Ascendant Studios shared more two movies Of Immortals of Aveum which present some of the settings of the action RPG and a cutscene, showing off the graphic comparison of the title.

Both videos were presented in a post for the Steam community, in which the developers talked about the technologies used to give life to Immortal of Aveum, which as we know will run in Unreal Engine 5.1.

In the first video we see a sequence with Jak (the protagonist of Immortals of Aveum) and General Kirkan (played by actress Gina Torres), which basically serves more to highlight the care for facial animations and motion capture by the developers who offer new information about the plot. The second video, on the other hand, is dedicated to some of the settings of the fantasy world that we will explore in the game.

We remind you that Immortals of Aveum will be available starting from July 20, 2023 on PC, PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X|S. It’s a first-person action shooter with RPG elements in which we play Jak, a warrior mage who has to save the world, discovering the past of Aveum, the game world, and mastering magic, learning various spells to take down enemies. We recently saw a long gameplay trailer for the title from Ascendant Studios and the minimum and recommended requirements.