There release date Of Immortals of Aveum may have been unveiled by a leaker, and since the latter is billbil-kunpractically a certainty with regard to information of this type, we can definitely take it for good.

The game would therefore be expected for the July 20, 2023, awaiting an official announcement which, at this point, could arrive shortly. Announced at TGA 2022 with a trailer, Immortals of Aveum is a single-player first-person shooter published by EA Originals, EA’s label dedicated to indie productions.

We knew it was expected for 2023 but, in the meantime, it had practically disappeared from the radar. In these hours, billbil-kun wrote a tweet in which he communicates that the release of the game should be set for July 20, 2023, and considering that previously the source has always been perfectly reliable, we can take this information into the utmost consideration.

We have not yet seen much more than that initial presentation trailer that made its appearance at TGA 2022, however it seems that it is a single player shooter characterized by the presence of magic, which affects the gameplay by strongly characterizing the game world and the gameplay itself.