Ascendant Studios and Electronic Arts have unveiled the requirements system for version pc Of Immortals of Aveum, the fantasy-themed first-person shooter. Let’s start by seeing the minimum requirements, designed for 1080p and 60 FPS with “medium-low” settings:

Operating system: 64-bit Windows 10

Processor: Intel Core i7-9700 / AMD Ryzen 7 3700X

Memory: 16(Dual-channel) GB RAM

Video Card: NVIDIA GeForce RTX 2080 Super (8GB VRAM) / AMD RX 5800XT (8GB VRAM)

DirectX: Version 12

Network: Broadband Internet connection

Memory: 110 GB of available space

Instead, let’s see i Immortals of Aveum recommended requirements for PC, for 1440p at 60 FPS on “medium-high” settings:

Operating system: 64-bit Windows 10

Processor: Intel Core i7-12700 / AMD Ryzen 7 5700X

Memory: 16(Dual-channel) GB RAM

Video Card: NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3080Ti (12GB VRAM) / AMD Radeon 6800XT (16GB VRAM)

DirectX: Version 12

Network: Broadband Internet connection

Memory: 110 GB of available space

As you can see, for maximum quality you will need to use a 3080 Ti or an AMD Radeon 6800XT, respectable graphics cards. The processors will also have to be fairly recent. Also, the game will take up a lot of space, with its 110GB (less than Star Wars Jedi Survivor anyway)

Magic will be spectacular in Immortals of Aveum

We remember that Immortals of Aveum will be available starting July 20, 2023 on PC, PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X|S. It will be dubbed and subtitled in Italian. In case you don’t know it, it’s a first-person shooter in which we play Jak, a battle mage who has to save the world. We will have to discover the past of Aveum, the game world, and master magic, casting spells to bring down enemies. The gameplay is based on the chain of spells and the timing of counterattacks. We will have 25 spells and 80 different talents available.

Finally, we leave you with the trailer for Immortals of Aveum which shows more than six minutes of gameplay.