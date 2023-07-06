Evidently developers and publishers do not want to leave ambiguity in the heads of gamers.

Electronic Arts has released the final trailer Of Immortals of Aveum which makes one game overview , briefly explaining all the main systems that compose it. If you are interested in the game, viewing is strongly recommended, so as to clarify some fundamental concepts.

Immortals of Aveum

In Immortals of Aveum, magic will be central

To accompany the trailer also a long post on the official blog, in which the game is explained in detail, introducing all its main features: “In Immortals of Aveum, you play as Jak, an aspiring Magnus who fights in Everwar. ” Now is the time for you to learn all that he can do. Use your magic with sigils and spells, build your equipment with items and skill trees, and fight for the people of Aveum against the nation of Rasharn.”

Let’s read the explanation of the different systems:

Magic

All magic in Aveum comes in three forms: Blue Force, Red Chaos, and Greeb Life. Each is used in its own way and works differently. While most Magni are only able to wield one color of magic, the rarer Triarchs are able to wield all three.” Jak is a triarch and can access any type of magic.

“As you journey through the story of Immortals of Aveum, you’ll gain access to numerous sigils, items, and spells that allow you to experiment and create your own unique playstyle. Whether you want to be a juggler or specialize in just one color of magic, there’s no ‘is a wrong way to play,” explains the post, implying that the player will be able to choose his style.

“Skilled Magni use their magic strategically to achieve more. Different spells can be combined, and some forms of magic are more effective against certain enemies.”



The Seals

“Every Magnus’ primary tool is the Sigil. Sigils allow you to focus and control your magic into powerful spells of offense.”

It is then explained that: “There are unique sigils for each type of magic, and three different variations of each sigil within those types. These variations work differently based on their rate of fire, power, range, and capacity. As general rule, however, each color of magic suits a particular fighting style:

Red Seals : They are best suited for close combat and explosive attacks.

: They are best suited for close combat and explosive attacks. Blue Seals : Lightning-based spells that reach long distances to deal precise damage.

: Lightning-based spells that reach long distances to deal precise damage. Green Seals: Rapid-fire armaments ideal for mobile combat.

The Furies

Furies are a step above Seals in terms of power and offer a crashing form of attack. These spells can be devastating, but using them requires mana, a limited (but restorable) resource that fuels them. Mana is most commonly restored by mana crystals that drop from chests and enemies during combat, but that’s not the only option. Depending on how you customize your skill tree progression, you’ll also be able to find other ways to restore this magical resource.

The Upgrades

“Not all magic is destructive, however. Magic is a part of life in Aveum and is integrated into technology and the world around you. This includes how you will interact with the world itself. Augments are spells that allow you to make your own Hover over open spaces, leap long distances, and restore corrupted parts of the lands as you travel.

This is just the beginning. Power-ups allow you to move objects, shape the environment to navigate cliffs, and solve puzzles that block your path or hide secrets. And when you need to fortify your defenses, you can summon a magical shield to protect yourself as you continue to fight back through it.”

Control spells

“When magic is channeled into a totem, an item of power attuned to one of the three colors of magic, you’ll be able to manipulate both the world and your enemies in entirely new ways.”

Domination Spells

“As you fight in the battles of the Everwar, your ultimate attack will charge, a Domination spell known as Immolate. Combining all three colors of magic, you will channel their full power into a beam of immeasurable power. Use it to bring down legions of enemies or to destroy even the strongest opponents.

Progression

“Besides the ability to upgrade your seals, you will find many other ways to manage progression in Immortals of Aveum. The game offers more than 25 spells and over 80 talents to unlock in the skill tree.

You will be able to reallocate your skill points easily by visiting a Smithy. It is in these Forges that you will also be able to purchase and upgrade hundreds of unique items.”

Places

You will visit many places during your time at Aveum, exploring twelve unique biomes around the world. To start, you’ll experience Jak’s homeland of Seren, but you’ll soon find yourself traveling. Immortals of Aveum is home to three bustling cities filled with NPCs and Forges.”

Before leaving you, we remind you Immortals of Aveum will be available starting August 22, 2023 on Xbox Series X | S, PlayStation 5 and PC via EA App, Steam and Epic Games Store.