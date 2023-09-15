Ascendant Studios, the developer behind the EA published Immortals of Aveum, has laid off almost half of its staff.

Ascendant CEO Bret Robbins shared a post on X, formerly Twitter, stating 45 percent of the team have been let go – a “painfully difficult, but necessary decision that was not made lightly.”

According to a report from Polygonaround 40 people were laid off, with one former employee claiming poor sales of Immortals of Aveum was a key reason.

Robbins continued: “Nevertheless, we have to make this adjustment now that Immortals of Aveum has shipped.

“I am so proud of what our independent development team has accomplished with Immortals of Aveum. Together we’ve created a new AAA studio, a new IP, on new technology, during an era of our industry when that is exceedingly rare.

“We’ve poured our passion into Immortals, while wearing our hearts on our sleeves. The studio will continue to work that way as we support the development of this game and our Immortals IP moving forward with future updates and offers.”

Robbins added that those affected are receiving support, including “comprehensive severity packages and job placement assistance.”

While the sales of Immortals of Aveum have not been revealed, on Steam the game peaked at just under 751 concurrent players shortly after release.

Reviews were also mixed. “Mixing repetitive, imprecise combat with annoying characters and a landslide of nonsensical, proper noun-stuffed lore, Immortals of Aveum is almost so bad it’s good. If only,” wrote Chris Tapsell in our Immortals of Aveum Eurogamer review.