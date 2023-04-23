













Immortals of Aveum Reveals New Trailer That Gives You A Better Idea Of What The Game Is About | EarthGamer

This is how you can fully understand what this First Person Shooter offers that gives priority to magic over weapons when fighting. This preview is around six minutes long and is focused on the solo experience.

That is, in what a player can enjoy on their own, and one of the characters, Jak, can be seen battling against the Rasharnian forces. The video allows you to fully appreciate spell combat.

The magic in this title is based on three types, which are Strength (Blue), Life (Green) and Chaos (Red). Gameplay can be customized with Sigils, Rings, and Totems to suit each player’s unique style.

Fountain: Electronic Arts.

The idea behind Immortals of Aveum it is to invoke the power to stop the Everwar and save the kingdoms, plus the magic is offensive and defensive.

Players need to take advantage of the different types of magic. If they chain attacks or combos with intelligence and counterattacks at the right time they will be rewarded.

By advancing it is possible to unlock more spells and talents, as well as pieces of magical equipment that are quite useful.

When will Immortals of Aveum be released?

according to plan Immortals of Aveum It will be available this year. Specifically, on July 20, 2023 on PS5, Xbox Series X | S and PC.

This game is managed by the EA Originals division of Electronic Arts, which publishes titles created by independent studios.

In its development, the Unreal Engine 5 graphics engine is being used, and that is why it stands out for its graphic section. The team behind this proposal has a lot of experience.

Fountain: Electronic Arts.

Creatives who previously worked on games of call of duty and dead space. In addition to unlocking equipment, it is possible to update the one that is already available and even forge it.

The world of this title is completely original and inspired by fantasy. The conflict the player progresses through has brought him to the brink of destruction. It is a fresh proposal that could attract the attention of consumers.

In addition to Immortals of Aveum We have more video game information at EarthGamer.