Now, to give you a better idea of ​​what it is about, Electronic Arts has published several videos, the most recent being dedicated to one of the cinematics that you will see inside Immortals of Aveum. Through this video you will learn a little more about the conflict that exists in this world, as well as a little about the personality of Jak, the protagonist of the adventure.

In this scene, the Immortals are in the Palathon War Chamber, a floating fortress in southern Lucium and the headquarters of the Order of Immortals. As he continues to fight Sandrakk, Jak returned from the Front with an artifact, the Binding Stone, that he was supposed to destroy…not keep.

Keep an eye on these Immortals of Aveum data

What is the story of Immortals of Aveum about?

In addition to this advance Immortals of AveumVery specific details were also revealed about the construction of the story of this game developed by Ascendant Studios.

Michael Kirkbride explains that magic and the world of aveum they are the same and within the mythology of the game they were created at the same time and, as often happens in various stories, when humans appear, everything starts to fall apart.

On the other hand, they also explain to us that the two powers of Aveum have been at war for a long time and although Sandrakk, the Tyrant of Rasharn, has been gaining the upper hand, the true turning point in the conflict is a territory that we cannot yet mention, which is where Jak, the game’s protagonist, appears.

One more detail about Jak is that he doesn’t want to get involved in this war, but for obvious reasons, it ends there. Now, he’s a recruit with incredible new powers joining the elite special forces that have a lot of history together.

Our protagonist is a good guy, loyal to his friends, guided by his days as a street thief. This puts him in trouble, but he also thinks of solutions to get ahead.

Then we have Grand Magnus Kirkan, she is the one who finds Jak. She is the longtime leader of the Immortals. when she starts Immortals of Aveum Is in danger. His kingdom is crumbling and the number of wizards fighting is decreasing.

Source: Ascendant Studios, Electronic Arts

She is stern, hyper-capable, possessed of brilliant tactical acumen and a powerful Magnus. She is Jak’s mentor and is very fond of him.

Immortals of Aveum will have its digital book so you can learn everything about the history of the game

As you surely already noticed, the story behind Immortals of Aveum it is certainly overwhelming. There is much to tell and discover and for this there is a book that has all the information about the legend of the video game developed by Ascendant Studios.

Source: Ascendant Studios, Electronic Arts

This isn’t some old art and history book either, and it’s going to take a keen eye and some clever thinking to figure out how to unlock the digital version for the community.

It is seen that this EA project will have a lot to tell us and we hope that it will become one of those proposals that refresh the first-person adventure genre. Excited for Immortals of Aveum? Don’t forget we’re in discord and that you can follow our news at Google news.

