During the The Game Awards 2022 a new title has been announced, Immortals of Aveumdeveloped by Ascendant Gamesa team that has collaborated on the production of iconic titles such as dead space, Halo And Bioshock. The Software House has provided its support to EA Originals for creating a new magical first-person shooter set in a whole new world.

In the trailer, first ever video with which Immortals of Aveum is shown to the public, no information regarding the game or its setting is revealed, but it is immediately made clear how magic is a very important part of the new title of Ascendant Games.