Immortals of Aveum is the new FPS created by Activision in collaboration with Ascendant. The title has suffered some delays but, finally, we know when it will see the light.

Following the initial announcement that the game would be released in June 2023, the release of the project was pushed back to July 20, but it was not the last postponement.

The title, in fact, was postponed again: he tells us the Ascendant itself via a note on its site.

These are the statements of the team:

Your reactions to Immortals of Aveum over the past few weeks have been incredibly inspiring – from our PlayStation Showcase trailer and recent hands-on previews, to our latest gameplay reveal and unexpected nomination as one of the most anticipated games of the summer. game. It was great. As you know, this is our first game as a self-financed independent studio. Five years ago we set out to ambitiously make an original fantasy FPS in an amazing new world. Along the way, we’ve tackled a pandemic, built a new team, built on Unreal Engine 5.1, and pushed the boundaries of what we thought was possible. Now the finish line is near. The recent feedback on the game proves what we already predicted: that Immortals of Aveum is something special. To realize the project in its most complete form, it will take a few more weeks, so we have set the new launch date for Tuesday, August 22nd. This will give us time to further polish the game, complete optimization of all platforms and deliver a kick ass launch. We owe it to ourselves and to you.

So let’s get ready, Immortals of Aveum arrives, hopefully definitively, on 22 August on PC and next gen consoles.