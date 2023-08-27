Digital Foundry has published a video analysis dedicated to the versions PS5 and Xbox Series X|S Of Immortals of Aveumthe first-person spell-based action from Ascendant Studios.

In the analysis, the tech enthusiasts explain that on consoles the game does not give up the Lumen and Nanite technologies of the Unreal Engine 5, offering a single graphics mode at 60 fps. A partially understandable choice due to the first-person camera and the great dynamism and frenzy of the fights, but which required great sacrifices when it comes to image quality overall.

In fact Immortals of Aveum on PS5 and Xbox Series X offers an upscaled 4K resolution and 60 frames per second. Nothing strange so far, it’s a solution that we see in many console games. The problem however is the native resolution that is upscaled via FSR 2.1, which is only 720p. Consequently, although the final result is better than the numbers would seem to suggest, it is inevitably possible to notice numerous graphic artifacts that dirty the image.

On Xbox Series S things get even worse, given that in this case the 4K resolution is reached starting from 768×436 with sacrifices also from the point of view of shadows, texture quality and a more marked pop-in.