Immortals of Aveum will be shown with a new gameplay video during the Summer Game Fest 2023: the official profile of the event announced it, which we will be able to see on June 8 starting at 20.30, Italian time.

As you will remember, a few days ago we tried Immortals of Aveum, finding it unconvinced in terms of fantasy imagery but at the same time solid and fun as regards the gameplay, with also a technical sector at times impressive.

Set in a world dominated by magic, Immortals of Aveum puts us at the command of Jack, a young sorcerer who discovers himself capable of manipulating the colors of mystical energy and joins the Immortals to protect the kingdom from the Sempiguerra fought by two factions .

Powered by the powerful Unreal Engine 5, the title produced by Electronic Arts will make its debut in stores on July 20 in the PC, PS5 and Xbox Series X | S versions.