As we wrote in the Immortals of Aveum review, Ascendant Studios’ debut title is confirmed a purebred shooter characterized by a frenetic and spectacular gameplay, as well as a degree of challenge that becomes really challenging from a certain point on.

Immortals of Aveum has a launch trailer also shown during the Opening Night Live 2023: the game is now available on PC, PS5 and Xbox Series X|S and aims to involve us in an exciting magic-based shooter experience.

A magical world

The story told by Immortals of Aveum is that of Jak, a foundling who lives with his friends in the slums of the magical kingdom of Lucium, but one day he witnesses their massacre at the hands of Rasharn’s army and decides to become a fighting wizard in order to avenge them.

In fact, the boy possesses the nature of a triarch, that is, he is able to manipulate all three colors of the mystical energy that dominates Aveum but which is also condemning it to destruction, opening a huge gash in the earth that threatens to swallow everything and everyone. if not something will be done to stop it.