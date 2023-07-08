For example, Ascendent Studios states that for the creation of Immortals of Aveum it aimed at a mix between The Lord of the Rings and Elder Scrolls all fused with more modern and inspired by the science fiction . They then talk about the gameplay, for which the team has used its experience with Call of Duty (some members of Ascendent Studios have worked on the Activision saga). However, they also mention games like Destiny and God of War.

Via Reddit, various developers from Ascendent Studios participated in a recent AMA (ask me anything) on Immortals of Aveum : The team explained what the sources of inspiration for the game what are the ideas behind the development and how he approached the fantasy genre.

The words of the Immortals of Aveum team

Immortals of Aveum will offer very spectacular magic

“Visually we were inspired by many different sources! Classic fantasy series such as The Lord of the Rings and The Elder Scrolls they really influenced the look people expect from the fantasy genre,” associate art director Julia Lichtblau explains.

“We wanted to keep some of these classic elements, such as the large stone forts, pastoral villages and fantastical creatures, but also wanted to incorporate more modern elements to reflect the character designs and story. For some types of architecture we were inspired by fictional sources and even to modern-day skyscrapers. In Lucium, one of our hub levels, you can see elements of Frank Lloyd Wright in the models and details.”

“From the point of view of gameplaywe drew inspiration from our years of working on Call of Duty to create a narrative single player experience while blending the fantasy and RPG elements we love,” adds Jason Warnke, lead combat designer.

“We wanted the feeling of casting spells was frenetic and fluid, chaotic and impactful. These inspirations hark back to Hexen and Heretic, Destiny, God of War and of course Call of Duty.”

Ascending Studios adds that the combat took a while and that “the ‘magic’ part of this ‘magical shooter'” was done in a 2020 combat prototype. “It was really a lot of fun and at that point I knew we had something special” says game director Bret Robbins.

Here is also that the final trailer that gives an overview of the game.