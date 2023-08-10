Immortals of Aveum entered into gold phase . So will it make it out in time for August 22, 2023 on PC, Xbox Series X / S and PS5, i.e. for the release date long planned. For those unfamiliar with it, the gold phase is when a game is closed and the master copy is sent to be printed. Today, with digital technology, the process has changed, but the wording has remained.

The message of Ascendant Studios

Immortals of Aveum is full of magic

To celebrate, a video which shows the satisfaction of some members of the development team for the historic moment, in which we can also see unpublished game sequences. You can find it below.

Also, on the official blog of the gamea message from Ascendant Studios has also been published, in which the story of this young software house is recalled, which was founded five years ago to create triple A games and of which Immortals of Aveum is the first complete product, the result of passion and the efforts of the entire team.

“I couldn’t be more proud of what we’ve done – from building a world class team, to learning Unreal Engine 5 to crafting an amazing combat system and writing a great story, overcoming the adversity of COVID and achieving many other milestones.” along the way,” can be read in the text.

At this point we just have to wait for August 22nd to play Immortals of Aveum, which promises to be a really interesting experience, hoping that it will not be crushed by the other giants coming out these days.