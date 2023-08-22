Time to critics’ votes For Immortals of Aveum, first-person shooter of magic, first work of Ascendant Studios. Altogether it is a good titlewhich received averagely good grades, most of which fluctuate between 8 and 7.
- Multiplayer.it – 8/10
- Press Start – 9/10
- CGMagazine – 9/10
- Hey Poor Player – 4.5/5
- XboxEra – 8.8/10
- Gaming Trend – 85/100
- Gaming Nexus – 8.5/10
- Checkpoint Gaming – 8.5/10
- IGN – 8/10
- Game Informer – 8/10
- GamePro – 80/100
- Stevivor – 8/10
- Niche Gamer – 8/10
- PSX Brazil – 80/100
- GGGrecon – 4/5
- GamesHub – 4/5
- Gameffine – 80/100
- Atomix – 78 / 100
- Shacknews – 7/10
- Digital Trends – 3.5/5
- TechRaptor – 7/10
- Worth Playing – 7/10
- Merlin’in Kazanı – 70/100
- Wccftech – 6.5/10
- GamesRadar+ – 3 / 5
- VG247 – 3 / 5
- Push Squares – 6/10
- Gameblogs – 6/10
- Eurogamer.pt – 3/5
- Metro GameCentral – 5/10
- GameSpot – 5/10
- Eurogamer – 2/5
Between defects more underlined, the predictable story, the irritating characters and a certain underlying repetitiveness stand out. Among the advantages we talk about an excellent fantasy, well-made shooter phases and some interesting puzzles.
