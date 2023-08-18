The developers of Ascendant Studios has announced the system requirements for PC’s Immortals of Aveum detailed, with the recommended configurations for gaming ranging from 1080p with low details up to those for the Ultra presets at 4K.

On the GPU side, we start with an RTX 2080 Super to reach the minimum requirements at 1080p and 60 fps, up to a handsome one RTX 4090 in case you aim to play at 4K, 120 FPS and the maximum details possible.

All of the requirements below take into account using the “Quality” setting for upscaling. In this regard, we know that Immortals of Aveum supports AMD FSR 2.2 and NVIDIA DLSS 3 technologies on PC to increase performance.