The developers of Ascendant Studios has announced the system requirements for PC’s Immortals of Aveum detailed, with the recommended configurations for gaming ranging from 1080p with low details up to those for the Ultra presets at 4K.
On the GPU side, we start with an RTX 2080 Super to reach the minimum requirements at 1080p and 60 fps, up to a handsome one RTX 4090 in case you aim to play at 4K, 120 FPS and the maximum details possible.
All of the requirements below take into account using the “Quality” setting for upscaling. In this regard, we know that Immortals of Aveum supports AMD FSR 2.2 and NVIDIA DLSS 3 technologies on PC to increase performance.
Immortals of Aveum system requirements
Low 1080p and 60fps
- Operating System: Windows 10 (64bit) or higher, Windows 11 recommended for Intel CPUs from 12th generation onwards.
- GPU: RX 5700XT (8GB) or RTX 2080 Super (8GB)
- RAM: 16GB
- Storage Space: 70GB (SSD recommended)
CPU: Ryzen 7 3700x or Intel Core i7-9700
Medium 1440p and 60fps
- Operating System: Windows 10 (64bit) or higher, Windows 11 recommended for Intel CPUs from 12th generation onwards.
- CPU: Ryzen 7 5700x or Intel Core i7-12700K
- GPU: RX 6800XT (16GB) or RTX 3080Ti (12GB)
- RAM: 16GB
- Storage Space: 70GB (SSD recommended)
High 4K and 60fps
- Operating System: Windows 10 (64bit) or higher, Windows 11 recommended for Intel CPUs from 12th generation onwards.
- CPU: Ryzen 7 5700X or Intel Core i7-12700K
- GPU: RX 7900XT (20GB) or RTX 4080 (16GB)
- RAM: 16GB
- Storage Space: 70GB (SSD recommended)
Ultra 4K and 120fps
- Operating System: Windows 10 (64bit) or higher, Windows 11 recommended for Intel CPUs from 12th generation onwards.
- CPU: Ryzen 9 7950X3D or i9-13900KS
- GPU: RX 7900XTX (24GB) or RTX 4090 (24GB)
- RAM: 16GB
- Storage Space: 70GB (SSD recommended)
We remind you that Immortals of Aveum will be available from August 22, 2023, also for PS5 and Xbox Series X | S.
