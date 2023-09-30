Immortals of Aveum now supports AMD’s frame generation technology on PC and according to tests FSR 3 is better than DLSS 3 where we consider the frame rate that is achieved with an RTX 4090, but apparently stuttering increases.
We recently explained how FSR 3 works and how this technique uses the peculiarities of DirectX 12 in order to identify the frames to generate instead of using artificial intelligence, as happens with DLSS 3.
Well, the implementation in Immortals of Aveum (review here) appears promising but It definitely needs further refinementjudging by the values expressed in the graph you can see below.
The point is the dips
As mentioned, in absolute values DLSS 3 seems to push more than DLSS 3, and in fact in the Ascendant Studios title the frames reach 110.2 against the 95 of the NVIDIA technology. The But the point is the declineswhich upon closer inspection occur with greater intensity when AMD frame generation is used.
Needless to say, it will be very interesting to see how the situation evolves, also because there is talk of possible support for FSR 3 also on PS5 and Xbox Serieswith all the advantages that this would bring in terms of performance.
#Immortals #Aveum #FSR #DLSS #stuttering #increases