Immortals of Aveum now supports AMD’s frame generation technology on PC and according to tests FSR 3 is better than DLSS 3 where we consider the frame rate that is achieved with an RTX 4090, but apparently stuttering increases.

We recently explained how FSR 3 works and how this technique uses the peculiarities of DirectX 12 in order to identify the frames to generate instead of using artificial intelligence, as happens with DLSS 3.

Well, the implementation in Immortals of Aveum (review here) appears promising but It definitely needs further refinementjudging by the values ​​expressed in the graph you can see below.