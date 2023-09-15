Ascendant Studios has fired nearly half of his team of development just a few weeks after the launch of Immortals of Aveum on PC, PS5 and Xbox Series

The news was first spread by a report from Polygon, which states that according to three employees, the staff cuts were made due to the poor commercial success of the game, which led to the dismissal of 40 people out of the 80 – 100 that make up the team.

Subsequently the indiscretion was confirmed by a post from the CEO of the studio, Bret Robbins, who, although not explicitly mentioning the performance of Immortals of Aveum on the market, from his words it is clear that the game unfortunately obtained results well below expectations.

“Today we are saddened by having to part ways with friends and colleagues at Ascendant Studios – approximately 45% of our team,” Robbins’ post on Twitter/X reads. “This was a painful but necessary decision, which was not made lightly: however, we must make this adjustment now that Immortals of Aveum has been released. We are supporting those affected in every way we can, including comprehensive severance packages and job search assistance, as well as support services for those who remain. If your studio is looking for experienced UE5 artists and engineers, please contact us and let us know, so we can introduce you to some incredibly talented game developers.

“I am so proud of what our independent development team has accomplished with Immortals of Aveum. Together we have created a new AAA studio, a new IP, on a new technology, during an era of our industry where this is extremely rare We have poured our passion into Immortals. The studio will continue to work in this way as we support the development of this game and our Immortals IP moving forward with future updates and offerings.”