Bret Robbins, the CEO of Ascendant Studios, says that it little commercial success Of Immortals of Aveum it would be due to the timing of the publication, which occurred in a period of the last year too crowded with games coming out of great depth and commercial appeal.

During an interview given to the YouTube channel Xbox Expansion Pass, Robbins was asked the reasons that led to the dismissal of 45% of the developers of Ascendant Studios. The CEO in response explained that the main reason is that Immortals of Aveum simply failed to sell enough copies.

“It’s a crazy time,” Robbins said. “Every day there’s an article about mass layoffs, and it’s a shame. It’s definitely the hardest thing I’ve had to do. You work very hard with people, who have put their trust in you, and you want to respect that as much as possible, so when you have to make a decision like that it really sucks.”

“We are an independent company. We are not EA, we are not a large organization. Our goal required us to sell many copies, and we didn’t reach a satisfactory number, it’s just a money problem, which is why we decided to make some layoffs.”

“When you make a game, there are a lot of things that are beyond our controlthe market may be largely out of our control, and that has been unfortunate for us, but my hope is that we can work with many of those people again and that our next project, or future ones, we will continue to grow”.