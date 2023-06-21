In these last years AE has had a comeback in terms of strong releases, since in a short time it has seen highly successful games such as the remake of Dead Space, Star Wars Jedi: Survivor and It Takes Two. To continue with this good streak, it was planning to launch Immortals of Aveum of Ascendant Studios, experience that has delayed its official date.

According to what its developers mention, they are looking for a more polished experience and that players can enjoy it to the fullest possible, thus reaching that decision. Being so the August 22nd the new day to become playable, which really isn’t all that alarming, since it was originally set to hit shelves in July.

Here what they mentioned:

To bring our full vision to life, we’re taking a few extra weeks off, and our new release date will be Tuesday. August 22nd. This will give us time to further polish the game, finish optimizing all platforms, and deliver a solid launch. We owe it to ourselves and to you to get it right.

It is worth mentioning that this game is one of those with the greatest expectations in terms of technical issues, since it will be one of the first to use the Unreal Engine 5 as engine. So it could mark a prelude to how the tool is going to work in the coming months to continue in other important sagas of the industry.

Via: Engadget

Editor’s note: If it’s going to come out with good quality, then waiting another month isn’t bad. This would be one more jewel in EA’s crown if everything proposed is fulfilled.