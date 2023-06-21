Exactly one month ahead of its initially planned 20th July launch, Immortals of Aveum has been delayed into August as its developer takes additional time to “realise”. [its] full vision”.

Immortals of Aveum, a first-person fantasy shooter that trades bullets for magic spells, follows the adventures of Jak as he joins an elite order of battlemages in a bid to save the world. It’s the work of developer Ascendant Studios and is being published under the EA Originals label.

While Immortals of Aveum was initially expected to launch in July, Ascendant Studios has now announced a one-month delay in a statement shared on its website.

Immortals of Aveum reveal trailer.

“We set out five years ago to ambitiously make an original Magic FPS in a new fantasy world,” CEO Bret Robbins wrote. “Along the way, we worked through a pandemic, built a new team, developed on Unreal Engine 5.1 and pushed the boundaries of what we thought was possible. Now, the finish line is in sight.”

“The recent feedback to the game proves to us what we already felt: that Immortals of Aveum is something special,” Robbins continued. “In order to realize our full vision, we are going to take a few extra weeks, making our new launch date Tuesday, August 22nd.”

“This will give us time to further polish the game, finish optimizing all platforms, and deliver a strong launch. We owe it to ourselves and for you to get this right.”

Robbins says the studio will share more about Immortals of Aveum in the “coming weeks”, as its revised 22nd August launch on Xbox Series X/S, PlayStation 5, and PC draws nearer.