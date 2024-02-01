Bret Robbins, the CEO of Ascendant Studios, stated in an interview with Remap Radio that Immortals of Aveum could have sold better with a lowest price: “Now the game is on sale and I'm pretty sure that the big surge in sales we've had is due to the price. The price is interesting and it must be said that we should have launched it with a lower price.”

In short, if we want it is a not too veiled criticism of the price decided by Electronic Arts, which he said would have limited sales a bit. When the interview was recorded, Immortals of Aveum was 50% off.