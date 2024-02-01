Bret Robbins, the CEO of Ascendant Studios, stated in an interview with Remap Radio that Immortals of Aveum could have sold better with a lowest price: “Now the game is on sale and I'm pretty sure that the big surge in sales we've had is due to the price. The price is interesting and it must be said that we should have launched it with a lower price.”
In short, if we want it is a not too veiled criticism of the price decided by Electronic Arts, which he said would have limited sales a bit. When the interview was recorded, Immortals of Aveum was 50% off.
Question of price and output
However, for Robbins the problem wasn't just the price. He would have preferred to launch it in January 2024, but it was not possible to do so due to financial reasons, meaning the studio would have had to survive for a few months without revenue.
Unfortunately, poor sales forced the top management to fire half the studio in September 2023. In the interview Robbins spoke about the possibility of bringing the game to subscription services such as Xbox Game Pass or PlayStation Plus, but for now there is nothing certainly.
Before leaving you, we remind you that Immortals of Aveum is currently available for PC, Xbox Series X/S and PC.
