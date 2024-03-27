This is the last week of March and, as is customary, PlayStation has shared the list of games that will be available in Plus starting next April, where all users will be able to download one of the most acclaimed titles of 2023, Immortals of Aveum.

Starting next April 2, and until May 6all PlayStation Plus users, regardless of the type of subscription they have, will be able to download the following three titles on PlayStation 4 and PlayStation 5:

Immortals of Aveum | PS5

“This magical single-player first-person shooter tells the story of Jak, as he joins an elite order of battle mages to save a world on the brink of an abyss. Magic is at the center of both your attack and your defense. Experience fast, fluid, spell-based first-person combat. Unlock and upgrade over 25 spells and 80 talents. Discover, upgrade and craft hundreds of pieces of magical equipment, hone your playstyle across three forces of magic and become the most powerful Triarch Magnus in Aveum.”

minecraft legends | PS4, PS5

“Discover the mysteries of Minecraft Legends. In this action strategy game. Explore a peaceful land of rich resources and lush biomes on the brink of destruction. The devastating piglins have arrived, and it's up to you to form alliances with new friends and familiar mobs, then lead the charge in epic battles against the ferocious piglins to defend the Overworld. You can challenge your friends or team up in intense battles in the online game for up to eight players, as you defend your village while leading your units to destroy your opponents' settlements.”

Skull: The Hero Slayer | PS4

“An attack on the Demon King's castle by a heroic party of adventurers has seen all but one of its inhabitants captured and imprisoned. Now, as a humble Skul skeleton, you must save your demonic brothers. This 2D action platformer features rogue-like features, with an ever-changing map and a growing arsenal of abilities, each with their own unique attack range, speed and power. Equip two types at once to suit your playstyle and switch during combat to find the best strategy to defeat your enemies.”

As if that were not enough, all PlayStation Plus users have the opportunity to download a set of special costumes for Overwatch 2 completely free. Finally, we remind you that you have until April 1 to download EA Sports F1 23, Sifu, Hello Neighbor 2 and Destiny 2: Witch Queen.

Remember, Immortals of Aveum, Minecraft Legendsand Skull: The Hero Slayer They will be available on PlayStation Plus between April 2 and May 6. On related topics, the PS5 and its exclusives dominate sales. In the same way, we tell you whether or not it is worth playing HiFi Rush on PS5.

Editor's Note:

This is a very good selection. Although I haven't played Skull: The Hero Slayer, Immortals of Aveum and minecraft legends They are great experiences that all users of this service cannot afford to miss. The first is a single player experience, and the second plays wonderfully in the company of friends.

Via: PlayStation Blog.