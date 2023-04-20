The publisher Electronic Arts and development studio Ascendant Studios have released a gameplay videos more than six minutes of Immortals of Aveumto show the game in action again.

The video, which you can see below, starts from a series of filmed sequences, and then shows the dynamics from first person shooter based on magic that characterize it. We can therefore see fights with different spells, offensive and defensive, as well as the extreme mobility guaranteed by a magical lasso that can be used to launch oneself into the air using magical hooks. Note the very high pace of play, as well as the variety of levels. In the second part of the movie, a boss fight is also shown, to the delight of all.

For the rest we remind you that Immortals of Aveum will tell the story of Jack, a warrior mage who joins an elite order, becoming Magnus Triarca, to save his world from the Sempiwar. The player will therefore have the objective of unraveling the mysteries of Aveum, the only hope for peace. Jak will also have to master three forces of magic, for a total of more than 25 spells and 80 talents. To find out more, read our preview.

Immortals of Aveum will be available starting July 20, 2023 on PC, Xbox Series X/S, and PS5.