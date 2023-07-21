In this scene, the Immortals are arguing in the War Chamber of the Palathon, a floating fortress in southern Lucium and headquarters of the Immortal Order. The bone of contention is represented by the Binding Stone that Jak brought back from the front, an artifact that he should have destroyed but that the boy actually wants to exploit to turn the tide of war.

The video, entitled “Security the Binding Stone”, shows a cutscene starring Jak (Darren Barnet), Kirkan (Gina Torres) and Zendara (Lily Cowles), offering us a further taste of the direction and the great quality of the voice acting and facial animations that the game seems to offer.

Ascendant Studios and Electronic Arts today released a new trailer Of Immortals of Aveum along with a new post from the game’s official blog where lead writer Michael Kirkbride offers more details about the world and characters .

Immortals of Aveum is set in a world imbued with magic

In the blog published today on the official EA website, lead writer Michael Kirkbride, an industry veteran whose resume can boast of having worked on The Elder Scrolls: Morrowind and Oblivion, The Walking Dead and Batman: Enemy Within with Telltale Games, offers us a overview of the world of Immortals of Aveum.

“There magic and the world of Aveum are practically the same thing. In the mythology of the game, they were created at the same time and complement each other to create something beautiful. It’s only when humans come along that things go downhill,” Kirkbride explains.

“Today Aveum is a place where peace is a foreign concept, an unnatural state. The ‘Everwar’ is for the control of magic and the rest of society conforms to it. By law or duty, anyone who reaches draft age is drafted. Those who control magic are the ruling classes and those who cannot are their armies.”

Kirkman also tells us about Jack, the main character of Immortals of Aveum, a powerless petty thief who suddenly finds himself with powerful magical powers and who for this will be trained to fight in the elite special forces. Well-intentioned, however, Jak often acts impulsively, creating conflict situations like the one in the trailer above.

“When we first meet Jak, the last thing Jak wants to do is join the war. Or actually have anything to do with the magical ruling class who treat him and his (non-magical) friends like trash.very powerful and very rare magic trailGrand Magnus Kirkan finds him, giving him a reason to fight in war and training him to be very, very good.”

“Jak is the raw recruit with amazing new powers who joins elite special forces who have a lot of history together. So there’s a bit of an initial awkwardness, and like anyone who hears they’re rare and special, Jak gets carried away sometimes. That’s never good.”

“Broadly speaking, Jak is a nice guy, loyal to his friends, driven by a streak of independence from his early street thief days that he just can’t shake, for better or for worse. It gets him in trouble, but it also allows him to think of new ways to solve situations that others deem too risky.”

Let’s also find out more details about Kirkanthe leader of the Immortals and mentor to Jak, who will play a central role in the story of Immortals of Aveum.

“Kirkan is the leader of the Immortals and has been for a long time. Even at the beginning of the game, she finds herself in dire shape. Her kingdom’s defenses are failing, the number of battlemages in her order is dwindling, and Everwar is leaning heavily towards a Rasharnian victory.”

“Then she’s lucky enough to find a boy with incredible potential: a Triarch. Someone who, if properly trained, will give Lucium the breathing space he needs to mount a counterattack against Sandrakk’s advance. That’s where you come in. She’s tough, hyper-skilled, has a brilliant tactical acumen and a powerful Magnus. She is Jak’s mentor and is very fond of him.”

“There’s also a Kirkan that Jak has never met and his enemies have known: she is absolutely ruthless. An uncompromising warbird. Her whole life has been fought in Everwar, and that has cost her dearly. A more pessimistic person might wonder if her true affection for Jak stems only from his value as an asset to war. Sandrakk may be our villain, but this side of Kirkan scares the shit out of me.”

We remind you that Immortals of Aveum will be available from August 22nd for PC, PS5 and Xbox Series X|S. If you haven’t done it yet, we suggest you read our tried and true EA Originals magical shooter.